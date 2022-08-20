ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay happy to Lance McCutcheon show up again vs. Texans

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kuvpp_0hOpQjUI00

Lance McCutcheon has quickly become a must-watch player for the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason. After a stellar performance in Week 1 of the versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Sean McVay continues to be pleased with McCutcheon’s efforts at the wide receiver position.

“It’s good to see him show up again. He’s a guy that just kind of makes plays, he’s one of those guys that’s just a gamer,” McVay said. “I don’t know if he had a chance to get out of bounds on that last play, it was a great catch. If you’re going to be able to put your foot in the ground and get vertical, you better score because you know it’s going to be the last play of the game, especially if we don’t get out of bounds. But I was pleased with the amount of plays he made again.”

In the preseason opener versus the Chargers, the undrafted rookie out of Montana State recorded five receptions, 87 yards, and two touchdowns. To continue his quest to secure a spot on the 53-man roster, McCutcheon followed his Week 1 performance by hauling in five catches for 96 yards on Friday night against the Houston Texans.

The play McVay was speaking about came in the waning seconds of the exhibition contest. Bryce Perkins delivered a pass down the field to McCutcheon with 12 seconds remaining, and despite multiple defenders being around the football, McCutcheon was able to come away with the catch.

But instead of getting out of bounds to give the Rams another chance to score before the end of the game, the first-year wideout attempted to advance up the field before fumbling the ball. Even with McCutcheon making a rookie mistake to conclude Week 2 of the preseason, he continues to be an impressive development for Los Angeles.

With the Rams needing to trim their roster in the coming weeks for the regular season, McCutcheon is putting a ton of pressure on the organization to make a tough decision at a marquee position.

Comments / 0

 

