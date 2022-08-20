ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL



 

Hartselle Enquirer

Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama

With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT-TV

Near-average temperatures so far in August

August has certainly been a humid month so far, but temperature-wise highs have been near average. The majority of the month’s temperatures have been at or above 90 degrees, leading to the average high temperature for Huntsville being 89 degrees. When looking at the average temperature, combining the high and low temperatures, is 79.7 degrees this is 0.4 degrees below normal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Almost all the Precincts are in!

It looks like David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2. Bill Kling won District 4!. 11th Annual Fall Home + Garden Show Features Over …. Falkville man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol …. CFD Research Corporation Expands Its Footprint In …. Women In...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies

The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
KILLEN, AL
WHNT-TV

City of Florence taking bids to build new parking deck

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence began taking bids to build a new parking deck on Tuesday, August 23. The new parking deck will be five and a half stories tall and be able to house 276 vehicles. Florence City Council member Kaytrina Simmons told News 19 that the new parking deck will come with “growing pains,” but it should help with the growing parking issue in Downtown Florence.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift

The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it’s for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week August 24

Buddy is an old lab around 7-years-old. He came in as a stray and never reclaimed. His fee is $110. Adopt Buddy or one of his friends by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Dr.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville City Council District 2

David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2. Bill Kling won District 4!. 11th Annual Fall Home + Garden Show Features Over …. Falkville man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol …. CFD Research Corporation Expands Its Footprint In …. Women In Technology Huntsville Empowers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Madden hired as new principal at Russellville High School

One of Russellville's very own is coming home, as the Russellville City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Jeremy Madden as Russellville High School's new principal. The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Heath Grimes at a meeting held Monday afternoon. Madden posted a letter on social...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

