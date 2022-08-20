Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama
With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
Russellville chosen as pilot town for Main Street Alabama
Russellville has been chosen for a new program that will be offered to qualifying communities starting in 2023.
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
WHNT-TV
Near-average temperatures so far in August
August has certainly been a humid month so far, but temperature-wise highs have been near average. The majority of the month’s temperatures have been at or above 90 degrees, leading to the average high temperature for Huntsville being 89 degrees. When looking at the average temperature, combining the high and low temperatures, is 79.7 degrees this is 0.4 degrees below normal.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
WAAY-TV
Tree blocks Decatur gravesites for weeks, family members demand action from cemetery
A final resting place has been tarnished for more than a month, according to people who visit Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur. A massive tree has been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July. "I think it's long past time for them, they should've taken care of it," said...
Owner of legendary Greenbrier Restaurant on growth, hushpuppies and his best advertising method
For years, Greenbrier Restaurant represented the heart of a rural southern Limestone County community known more for its cotton fields on a stretch of road between Huntsville and Decatur. Many of the farms and residents who lived there have since disappeared and have been replaced by auto workers, construction workers...
WHNT-TV
Almost all the Precincts are in!
It looks like David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2. Bill Kling won District 4!. 11th Annual Fall Home + Garden Show Features Over …. Falkville man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol …. CFD Research Corporation Expands Its Footprint In …. Women In...
WAAY-TV
Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies
The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
WHNT-TV
City of Florence taking bids to build new parking deck
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence began taking bids to build a new parking deck on Tuesday, August 23. The new parking deck will be five and a half stories tall and be able to house 276 vehicles. Florence City Council member Kaytrina Simmons told News 19 that the new parking deck will come with “growing pains,” but it should help with the growing parking issue in Downtown Florence.
North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift
The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it’s for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
Athens Utilities restores power to part of Elkmont
Part of Elkmont was in the dark Monday morning.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week August 24
Buddy is an old lab around 7-years-old. He came in as a stray and never reclaimed. His fee is $110. Adopt Buddy or one of his friends by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Dr.
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
WHNT-TV
11th Annual Fall Home + Garden Show Features Over 100 Companies
This weekend is the 11th annual Fall Home + Garden Show. Organized by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, the event will take place at the Von Braun Center on August 27 and 28.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City Council District 2
David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2. Bill Kling won District 4!. 11th Annual Fall Home + Garden Show Features Over …. Falkville man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol …. CFD Research Corporation Expands Its Footprint In …. Women In Technology Huntsville Empowers...
Water main break leads to outage in Madison
The outage is expected to last until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Low Profile Car Club hosts annual ‘Cruise In & Picnic’
Calling all classic car lovers! Community members of all ages gathered in Huntsville on Saturday to appreciate some old-school vehicles.
franklinfreepress.net
Madden hired as new principal at Russellville High School
One of Russellville's very own is coming home, as the Russellville City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Jeremy Madden as Russellville High School's new principal. The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Heath Grimes at a meeting held Monday afternoon. Madden posted a letter on social...
