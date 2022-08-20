MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”

