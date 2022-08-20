Read full article on original website
City of Madison Wisconsin
Phase 2 Hawthorne Truax Neighborhood Plan Dialogue and Night Out!
The City of Madison invites residents, community groups, businesses and others from the Hawthorne, Truax, Carpenter-Ridgeway, Mayfair Park and Greater Sandburg Neighborhoods to a Neighborhood Plan Dialogue and Community Night Out, August 25, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hawthorne Elementary School Open Space, Lexington/Jacobson entrance. Come review initial concepts and recommendations for the Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan covering future land use, new street connections, pedestrian and bike improvements, parks and open space enhancements, partnerships for community programs and services, and more. Your input will help us create a plan that sets the stage for the future, and a welcoming and vibrant place to live and locate businesses for people of all backgrounds.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Reminder: Wednesday, Aug 24 Neighborhood Mtg on State St Campus Garage Proposal
PROPOSED REDEVELOPMENT OF STATE STREET CAMPUS (LAKE STREET) GARAGE. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – 6:30 P.M. The City of Madison is proposing to redevelop the State Street Campus Parking Garage at 415 North Lake Street. Mortenson Development has been chosen by the City as the developer of the apartments proposed for above a new City-owned parking garage that will include a new intercity bus terminal. The existing parking garage along North Lake Street will be demolished and replaced while the garage section to the east of Hawthorne Court will remain. Some mixed-use space is planned for the first floor.
cutoday.info
After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison
MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
City of Madison Wisconsin
Wexford Pond Dredging and Highlights for the Week of August 22, 2022
A public information meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Aug. 23, 2022, via Zoom for the Wexford Pond Dredging project. Registration is required. For information about additional City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City Meeting schedule. Project Updates:. From the Streets Division: Curbside brush collection is winding...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Mayor Satya's Blog
Another successful year of the Wanda Fullmore internship program! This program, named after a long-time City employee who started her work as a teen, matches area high school students with departments and divisions across City government. The City employed 18 interns this summer who worked with a mentor to help them develop the skills needed for the individual tasks to which they are assigned. We could not provide the program without the assistance of Common Wealth Development. Staff there worked with the students on life skills to prepare them for the job market.
City of Madison Wisconsin
In-person meeting Aug 30th re Reindahl Park Master Plan at East Madison Community Center
The City of Madison Parks Division is updating the Master Plan for Reindahl Park. The update process will review existing park uses and amenities as well as identify future improvements. The master plan update will also take into consideration the location of Madison Public Library's Imagination Center within the park. Visit the Madison Public Library's Imagination Center at Reindahl Park for more information.
‘Suck the Muck’ project gears up for next phase of waterway dredging
MADISON, Wis. — A popular initiative looking to clean up the waterways in Dane County is moving into its next phase. The “Suck the Muck” project was first introduced in 2017 as a way to analyze and remove sediments — or muck — from local streams that contain phosphorus. The chemical is a common culprit behind hazardous algae blooms that grow on Madison’s lakes.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Congrats to Susan Millar, Road Updates, Meetings, Events & Announcements
What a pleasant surprise to see District 5 resident Susan Millar on the front page of today's Wisconsin State Journal! Susan has been tireless in her efforts to reduce her and the City's carbon footprint, and it's wonderful to see her work acknowledged in this way. Don't forget that University...
spectrumnews1.com
A Madison ordinance meant to protect birds is ruffling some feathers
MADISON, Wis. — A City of Madison ordinance from October 2020 is ruffling some feathers. It requires buildings that are more than 10,000 square feet to incorporate a pattern, such as dots or lines, to prevent birds from colliding with the glass. So far, the standards have survived a...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Woodman’s store sign unveiled amid a Janesville renovation project
JANESVILLE, Wis. — What seemed to be another normal renovation project in Janesville, Wisconsin, turned out to be a journey back through time as a historic Woodman’s Food Market sign was unveiled during a renovation project. “There was an awning, a big green and white awning, similar to...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Memorial Union
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at UW’s Memorial Union could have been a lot worse, if not for an automatic sprinkler. Crews were sent to the Union Sunday at around 11:40 a.m. after a fire alarm activated. Firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor kitchen. An automatic sprinkler...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wortfm.org
Why Not Concrete? Low Carbon Concrete Reduces CO2 Emissions by Up To More Than 40%
Transportation is one of the largest contributors to US carbon emissions. . When we think about what causes those carbon emissions, we might think of gas-guzzling cars on interstate highways. But the infrastructure of our entire transportation system – roads – release carbon emissions. Last week, Madison’s Board...
indreg.com
Brodhead Parks and Recreation Director leaving city to serve school district
Brodhead lost a longtime friend to its city parks and recreation programs last month. “Park and Rec” Director Wade Boegli had already served his last day, Aug. 12, when Common Council took up his resignation. Boegli is leaving a more than 26-year legacy of service to city recreational programs.
Sign at east side Madison Barnes and Noble catches fire, quickly put out
MADISON, Wis. — A Barnes and Noble store at East Towne Mall will have to replace part of its sign after it caught fire Monday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the store just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported seeing fire coming from the sign above the store’s main entrance. Officials said one of the letters was burning, and materials were falling onto a ledge below.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Middleton Good Neighbor Parade Bans All Politicians After First Excluding Republican
Under fire for refusing to allow a Republican challenger to be in the Middleton Good Neighbor Parade, its organizers, after initially digging in their heels, have decided to ban all politicians. They could have just allowed Robert Relph, the Republican candidate for state Senate, participate. His Democratic opponent, Dianne Hesselbein,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
veronapress.com
Costco has opened: Verona becomes wholesaler's 10th Wisconsin location
International retailer Costco Wholesale opened its latest store on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the City of Verona. The 152,000-square-foot membership-based warehouse is located at 1000 Batker Court, at the southeast corner of County Highway M and County Highway PB. Previously, residents of the area had to drive to Middleton or...
US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — U.S. Highway 12 has reopened at County Highway C northwest of Fort Atkinson following a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The road reopened just before 4:15 p.m. A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For...
