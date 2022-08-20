ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

UAlbany president talks financial opportunities available for students

It’s that time of year when college students are headed off to school, many of them for the first time — and in a lot of cases, that education isn’t coming cheap. But college doesn’t have to break the bank. This week, In Focus takes a look at the options for higher education savings in New York state. University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about financial opportunities the state has for students, and how they’ve made a difference for students at UAlbany. Rodríguez says the financial aid options that are now available to students in New York have had a big impact on SUNY campuses, including UAlbany’s. He describes the Excelsior Scholarship as “truly transformational” for students in New York, noting that over 1,200 UAlbany students have been able to benefit from it. Rodríguez says UAlbany recruits a lot of first-generation, low-income and underrepresented minority students, so state aid programs like the Excelsior Scholarship and TAP have been critically important for their students.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Education
theupstater.com

No more free lunch (for some)

RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — Families must once again fill out an application for free or reduced-price meals in the RCS school district. The requirement is a change from the protocol that was in place since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and upended school policies. During the pandemic, breakfast and...
COEYMANS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany LEAD marks 300th diversion case

Sgt. Ben Peterson and Patrol Officer Nick Schuler have long believed that some calls should lead to a second chance, rather than a set of handcuffs. “LEAD is just another option so when an officer gets to a call that could potentially be resolved with a LEAD diversion, it gives them more options to help people,” Peterson said.
ALBANY, NY
tornadopix.com

Albany officials pay bills to address property problem

ALBANI – General Assembly member John MacDonald and several local elected officials have called on Governor Cathy Hochhol to sign three bills that will help local governments deal with properties that are abandoned or do not follow building codes. All three legislations were approved in the State House and...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Albany#Cdc#College#Linus Covid#General Health#Suny#The University At Albany
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNYT

Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
HUDSON, NY
North Country Public Radio

Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy