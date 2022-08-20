It’s that time of year when college students are headed off to school, many of them for the first time — and in a lot of cases, that education isn’t coming cheap. But college doesn’t have to break the bank. This week, In Focus takes a look at the options for higher education savings in New York state. University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about financial opportunities the state has for students, and how they’ve made a difference for students at UAlbany. Rodríguez says the financial aid options that are now available to students in New York have had a big impact on SUNY campuses, including UAlbany’s. He describes the Excelsior Scholarship as “truly transformational” for students in New York, noting that over 1,200 UAlbany students have been able to benefit from it. Rodríguez says UAlbany recruits a lot of first-generation, low-income and underrepresented minority students, so state aid programs like the Excelsior Scholarship and TAP have been critically important for their students.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO