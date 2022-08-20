Read full article on original website
WRGB
Districts race to fill jobs amid concerns over "lack of respect" for teaching profession
WRGB — As the first day of school fast approaches, districts continue working to fill openings amid staffing shortages that have only gotten worse since the pandemic. Last week, we reported on the City School District of Albany, which had a little more than 100 positions left to fill when we last checked with them.
STUDY: New York’s best and worst community colleges
A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
newyorkupstate.com
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UAlbany president talks financial opportunities available for students
It’s that time of year when college students are headed off to school, many of them for the first time — and in a lot of cases, that education isn’t coming cheap. But college doesn’t have to break the bank. This week, In Focus takes a look at the options for higher education savings in New York state. University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about financial opportunities the state has for students, and how they’ve made a difference for students at UAlbany. Rodríguez says the financial aid options that are now available to students in New York have had a big impact on SUNY campuses, including UAlbany’s. He describes the Excelsior Scholarship as “truly transformational” for students in New York, noting that over 1,200 UAlbany students have been able to benefit from it. Rodríguez says UAlbany recruits a lot of first-generation, low-income and underrepresented minority students, so state aid programs like the Excelsior Scholarship and TAP have been critically important for their students.
theupstater.com
No more free lunch (for some)
RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — Families must once again fill out an application for free or reduced-price meals in the RCS school district. The requirement is a change from the protocol that was in place since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and upended school policies. During the pandemic, breakfast and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany LEAD marks 300th diversion case
Sgt. Ben Peterson and Patrol Officer Nick Schuler have long believed that some calls should lead to a second chance, rather than a set of handcuffs. “LEAD is just another option so when an officer gets to a call that could potentially be resolved with a LEAD diversion, it gives them more options to help people,” Peterson said.
tornadopix.com
Albany officials pay bills to address property problem
ALBANI – General Assembly member John MacDonald and several local elected officials have called on Governor Cathy Hochhol to sign three bills that will help local governments deal with properties that are abandoned or do not follow building codes. All three legislations were approved in the State House and...
Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
Gallery: Family Fun Day in Ballston Spa
Family Fun Day was up and running in the village of Ballston Spa on Sunday
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
WNYT
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
Tonko declares victory in NY-20 Democratic Primary
Incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory in the democratic primary for U.S. House District 20. He was running against Rostislav Rar, a non-profit immigration attorney.
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
