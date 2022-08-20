Read full article on original website
What It's Like Being the Last Remaining Member of Alabama's Legendary 2017 Signing Class
The Crimson Tide's veteran offensive lineman takes the grandpa jokes in stride as he looks to bring home a third national championship.
Nick Saban, “We Look Forward to Finishing Our Career at Alabama”
Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban received a contract extension on Tuesday after the University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved the coach to be extended through 2030 as well as raise his base salary to up to $13 million by the final year of the deal. Saban, Byrne Receive...
Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry
Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
WSFA
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
Alabama Picks Up Four-Star 2023 DL Commitment
Edric Hill hails from North Kansas City High School and is the seventh defensive commitment for the Crimson Tide's 2023 class.
Long-Range Husky Commit's Reputation Continues to Grow
LaMason Waller III had his recruiting ranking increase.
Alabama Softball Announces Eight-Game Fall Schedule
The Crimson Tide will play a rescheduled Sand Mountain Showdown, seven additional games at Rhoads Stadium.
