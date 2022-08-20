ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry

Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
ANNISTON, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy