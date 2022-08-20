13 Signs You're Dating A Taylor Swift Fan

1. She spends more time planning her costume for Loft 89 than she does planning for the romantic dinner you took her to last week.

2. It is no longer Christmas. It’s Swiftmas.

3. Your car audio system constantly rotates Taylor Swift albums.

4. You start liking cats a lot more, but for some reason you just can’t figure out why.

5. You are now fully capable of operating Tumblr.

6. Your girlfriend’s room looks like a Taylor Swift shrine.

7. When you finally listen to Swift’s music, you realize all of your girlfriend’s previous texts to you have actually been a long stream of Taylor Swift lyrics.

8. The number 13 becomes a lot more present to you. You start to see it everywhere. Everywhere. It may even begin to freak you out a little.

9. You find yourself spitting out random facts about Taylor Swift in car rides with your guy friends. Why wouldn’t anyone want to know that Taylor Swift released Fearless seven years ago yesterday?

10. Your girlfriend prints out 80’s style polaroid’s of the two of you and attempts to convince you they are the new best thing.

11. You find yourself analyzing Taylor Swift’s music videos and attempting to find all of the subtle clues about Harry Styles. Multiple Times.

12. For some reason, if someone picks fun at Taylor Swift, you feel like they have stabbed you in the back with a million tiny sewing needles and immediately feel the need to retaliate.

13. One day you wake up and find yourself pulled to the front row by Taylor Swift’s Mom at the 1989 World Tour and ask yourself, “How did I even get here?”