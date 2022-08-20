ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

13 Signs You're Dating A Taylor Swift Fan

By Gabby
Odyssey
Odyssey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fulIB_0hOp74vq00

1. She spends more time planning her costume for Loft 89 than she does planning for the romantic dinner you took her to last week.

2. It is no longer Christmas. It’s Swiftmas.

3. Your car audio system constantly rotates Taylor Swift albums.

4. You start liking cats a lot more, but for some reason you just can’t figure out why.

5. You are now fully capable of operating Tumblr.

6. Your girlfriend’s room looks like a Taylor Swift shrine.

7. When you finally listen to Swift’s music, you realize all of your girlfriend’s previous texts to you have actually been a long stream of Taylor Swift lyrics.

8. The number 13 becomes a lot more present to you. You start to see it everywhere. Everywhere. It may even begin to freak you out a little.

9. You find yourself spitting out random facts about Taylor Swift in car rides with your guy friends. Why wouldn’t anyone want to know that Taylor Swift released Fearless seven years ago yesterday?

10. Your girlfriend prints out 80’s style polaroid’s of the two of you and attempts to convince you they are the new best thing.

11. You find yourself analyzing Taylor Swift’s music videos and attempting to find all of the subtle clues about Harry Styles. Multiple Times.

12. For some reason, if someone picks fun at Taylor Swift, you feel like they have stabbed you in the back with a million tiny sewing needles and immediately feel the need to retaliate.

13. One day you wake up and find yourself pulled to the front row by Taylor Swift’s Mom at the 1989 World Tour and ask yourself, “How did I even get here?”

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
TV & VIDEOS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Making the Bed

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't make the bed. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't make the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Christmas#Tumblr#Polaroid#Multiple Times
psychologytoday.com

Getting Back Out in the Dating World

With anxiety on the rise, fear of re-entering the dating world is on the rise as well. Love is a deep set of emotions characterized by intimacy, passion, and commitment. When people love and value themselves, they can re-enter the dating world with more confidence. If you’re feeling pangs of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Odyssey

11 Songs That Will Hit You In The Feels, No Doubt About It

One of my favorite things to do when it comes to music is making different playlists on Spotify. I find it so fun to go back to old songs, find new ones, and categorize them into my different playlists. We all have that one playlist that we resort to when we are really feeling some type of way — also known as a "feels" playlist. If you have one of these playlists or feel ~inspired~ to make one, here are 11 songs that are a must to add.
THEATER & DANCE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Many People Who Are Dating Are Also Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on. At one point he got my phone number and would send me flirty texts when we drove past each other, but I assumed it wasn’t going to go any further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Bathroom Hog

You might have been dating someone for a while, and though the two of you may get along most of the time, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner spends a lot of time in the bathroom and doesn't give you the chance to use it when you need to. So, what do you do if your partner spends a lot of time in the bathroom? How do you handle this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Hill

Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in legal knowledge trivia quiz

Reality-star-turned-criminal-reform-advocate Kim Kardashian bested Hillary Clinton in a legal knowledge trivia contest during filming for “Gutsy,” Clinton’s forthcoming documentary series on women with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, People reports. The mother-daughter-duo sat down with Kardashian, who in December announced she had passed her first “baby bar” exam,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Extraterrestrial Energy While Modeling To Beyonce’s ‘Alien Superstar’ In Sparkling Bodysuit & Wrap-Around Heels

Kim Kardashian channeled major extraterrestrial energy in her latest Instagram upload. On Wednesday, the Skims owner and reality star shared a new reel video of herself in a head-turning swimsuit striking statement heels. Set to Beyoncé’s hit single, “Alien Superstar” from her new album “Renaissance,” the quick clip sees Kardashian standing in front of a white vehicle. She simply commemorated the post with a UFO emoji as its caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The SKKN by Kim founder showcased her bold style in a sparkling silver bodysuit. The sleeveless one-piece had a ruched turtleneck,...
CELEBRITIES
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating With An Intention To Change Partner's Qualities

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was, and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward it would change. I needed to settle down, be a little quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
Odyssey

Stop the Fear

Anyone who has kids or who has worked with kids at any point in time knows they love to be involved in what others are doing. For example, some of the kids I used to teach would refuse to nap because they were afraid, they would miss out on something fun. Even though the lights would be dimmed, and soft music would be playing, some kids would fight to stay awake because they didn’t want to miss anything. Don’t we as adults do something similar? As adults, we call this F.O.M.O.
KIDS
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy