ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits Clutch Double & Makes Key Catch; Enhypen Visits Dodger Stadium

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox manager Tony La Russa ripped for letting Michael Kopech pitch injured

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is hearing it again from fans and analysts for a decision he made Monday against the Kansas City Royals. White Sox starter Michael Kopech appeared to suffer a knee injury during warmups prior to Monday’s game. The issue was obvious enough that La Russa and team trainers were summoned to the mound before Kopech even faced a batter. La Russa let Kopech pitch anyway despite the issue.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Tuesday, Trayce Thompson to start

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. After Lux was scratched, Chris Taylor will operate second base while Trayce Thompson takes over designated hitting duties and bats ninth. In a matchup against Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes, Thompson's FanDuel salary stands at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Steven Okert
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Hanser Alberto
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."

NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund

The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Kansas City Royals#Rbi#Enhypen
Yardbarker

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition

The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August

After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Believes LeBron James' Contract Extension Is Similar To Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour: "I Don’t Think LeBron Is Gonna Sniff Another Championship."

The future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers was up for debate for quite some time after the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although James had another year on his contract, many rumors suggested that LeBron wouldn't sign an extension if he didn't believe the Lakers were moving in the right direction.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy