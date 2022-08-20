Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits Clutch Double & Makes Key Catch; Enhypen Visits Dodger Stadium

Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Yardbarker
White Sox manager Tony La Russa ripped for letting Michael Kopech pitch injured
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is hearing it again from fans and analysts for a decision he made Monday against the Kansas City Royals. White Sox starter Michael Kopech appeared to suffer a knee injury during warmups prior to Monday’s game. The issue was obvious enough that La Russa and team trainers were summoned to the mound before Kopech even faced a batter. La Russa let Kopech pitch anyway despite the issue.
Yardbarker
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
NBA・
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Set to Return for Dodgers
The Dodgers bullpen continues to get positive injury updates, including good news on Blake Treinen.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Tuesday, Trayce Thompson to start
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. After Lux was scratched, Chris Taylor will operate second base while Trayce Thompson takes over designated hitting duties and bats ninth. In a matchup against Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes, Thompson's FanDuel salary stands at...
Dodgers News: L.A. Reliever in Disbelief Over His MLB: The Show Rating
Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte, currently out with an elbow injury, tweeted his faux distress about his low rating in the popular baseball video game.
Yardbarker
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History After Latest Pitching Appearance
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Dodgers News: Doc Backs Questionable Decision from Monday Night Loss
Dave Roberts fully supported third base coach Dino Ebel after he sent Justin Turner right into an out.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund
The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien in Rare Rangers Company
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
Late Homer Dooms Rangers at Rockies
Texas had every chance to extend its winning streak to four games, but C.J. Cron had other ideas.
Yardbarker
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
Yardbarker
Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition
The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August
After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes LeBron James' Contract Extension Is Similar To Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour: "I Don’t Think LeBron Is Gonna Sniff Another Championship."
The future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers was up for debate for quite some time after the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although James had another year on his contract, many rumors suggested that LeBron wouldn't sign an extension if he didn't believe the Lakers were moving in the right direction.
NBA・
