Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
East-African Crossover Coffee Shop Opens in Dallas
For Johnathan Ghebreamlak, coffee represents an essential part of his family’s lifestyle and culture. They drank so much coffee that opening a cafe was a no-brainer. “We drink coffee like water,” Ghebreamlak, 25, told The Dallas Morning News. Ghebreamlak is of East African descent, and he worked as...
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
Dallas Club Investigated After Drag Show For Kids
Texas state authorities have launched an investigation into a Dallas club that hosted a highly publicized drag show that invited children to participate. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on August 5 that his office would look into potential code violations by the Oaklawn area club Mr. Misster after the club hosted an event titled “Drag the Kids to Pride.”
Is the Housing Market Going Down?
Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding in Metroplex
Heavy rainfall over Sunday night resulted in flash flooding in many areas across the metroplex on Monday, submerging vehicles and turning streets into rivers. What the National Weather Service (NWS) has called a “multi-day heavy rainfall event” began the evening of August 21 and continued through the night and into the next morning, making for a soggy and dangerous commute for many workers on August 22.
DFW Omni Plans $217M Expansion
A major expansion is back underway for the Omni Fort Worth Hotel after initial plans were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented detailed plans for the expansion to the city council earlier this week. “The fact that Omni...
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
Local House Listing Prices Decreasing
Almost 50% of active house listings in Fort Worth have had price reductions. Buyers are preparing to reenter the market as it cools off and house listing prices decline. Those unable to compete with the bidding wars over houses are seeing a chance at buying again. Inventory is on the...
Dallas Nonprofit Plans Forest Theater Redevelopment
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently toured the iconic Forest Theater in South Dallas amid plans to restore, expand, and renovate the building. Johnson, who admitted to WFAA that it had been some time since he had visited the Forest Theater, spoke highly of the 45,000-square-foot building’s beauty and potential.
Homeless Charity Hosts BBQ Fundraiser
As the smell of ribs, brisket, and chicken floated through the Texas air, people gathered to support a new initiative to help Dallas’ homeless by offering all-encompassing support. The Joshua Center, operated by Bring the Light Ministries, will become an all-in-one institution to help people get off the streets...
Carbon Monoxide Gas Empties Local Apartment Building
Three people were hospitalized and a Dallas apartment was evacuated on Thursday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the Radius Turtle Creek apartment complex at 3604 Cedar Springs Road at 7:17 p.m. on August 18. Dallas Fire-Rescue staff picked up high carbon monoxide readings on the first floor of one of the buildings. The readings were notably higher throughout the underground parking garage.
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
Dallas Police Give 500 Kids New Shoes
Dallas police made hundreds of children happy with new shoes on their first day of school. Instead of coming into local neighborhoods for calls on crime, the Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit came to help children who lacked adequate shoes just in time for school. “Over the years, many...
Local Man Dies After Dallas SWAT Standoff
A 53-year-old man died following an hours-long standoff involving SWAT on Wednesday. Dallas police said DPD’s auto theft and gang unit responded to a home at 221 Starr Street, near 8th Street in North Oak Cliff, at about 12:18 p.m. on August 17, in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles.
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
Bus Driver Shortages Challenge Local School Districts
Students across North Texas have faced delays in getting to school as districts are short of bus drivers. On August 15, Garland ISD announced it was facing significant staffing shortages. That morning, some students were two hours late to school because there were not enough bus drivers to cover the bus routes.
DART Announces New Chief of Police
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) recently announced the selection of a new chief of police for their security arm. Charles Cato, formerly the chief of the Mesquite Police Department, will become the chief of the DART Police Department on September 6. In accepting the position, Cato explained, “I am...
Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting in May
A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in Dallas earlier this year was arrested Tuesday following a witness identifying him after hosting the suspect in her apartment. Dallas Police Department arrested Charles Barber Jr. for the shooting death of Alan Bates. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting...
