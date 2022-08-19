ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Council Members Host Crime Summit

Several Dallas City Council members recently hosted a community summit to discuss the city’s crime issues with citizens and representatives from the police department. Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn of District 12, along with Councilmember Gay Willis of District 13 and Councilmember Jaynie Schultz of District 11, met with constituents to consider the problems confronting the community.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall

The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Flooding Shuts Down Local Food Bank Distribution

As heavy rains swept through North Texas on Monday, life came to a standstill in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Even the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) had to cease operations. NBC 5 reported that the TAFB shut down its central distribution center on Cullen Street in Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Nonprofit Plans Forest Theater Redevelopment

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently toured the iconic Forest Theater in South Dallas amid plans to restore, expand, and renovate the building. Johnson, who admitted to WFAA that it had been some time since he had visited the Forest Theater, spoke highly of the 45,000-square-foot building’s beauty and potential.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Dallas lets polluters build in Black and Latino neighborhoods, complaint alleges

The Coalition for Neighborhood Self-Determination describes that zoning as racist and discriminatory. The neighborhood coalition and local environmental justice advocates recently filed a complaint with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The complaint alleges that the zoning is harming health and economic prosperity in communities of color.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

94th North Texas Fair Ending Saturday

Downtown Denton, the “Redbud Capital of Texas” is in the midst of hosting its 94th annual North Texas Fair. The festivities opened on August 19, according to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo website, and will run until August 27. The annual parade was held on the morning of August 20, the Denton Record-Chronicle (DRC) reported.
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider

Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
seniorsmatter.com

Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas

A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX

