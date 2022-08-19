Read full article on original website
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Council Members Host Crime Summit
Several Dallas City Council members recently hosted a community summit to discuss the city’s crime issues with citizens and representatives from the police department. Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn of District 12, along with Councilmember Gay Willis of District 13 and Councilmember Jaynie Schultz of District 11, met with constituents to consider the problems confronting the community.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
dallasexpress.com
Flooding Shuts Down Local Food Bank Distribution
As heavy rains swept through North Texas on Monday, life came to a standstill in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Even the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) had to cease operations. NBC 5 reported that the TAFB shut down its central distribution center on Cullen Street in Fort Worth...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Nonprofit Plans Forest Theater Redevelopment
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently toured the iconic Forest Theater in South Dallas amid plans to restore, expand, and renovate the building. Johnson, who admitted to WFAA that it had been some time since he had visited the Forest Theater, spoke highly of the 45,000-square-foot building’s beauty and potential.
keranews.org
Dallas lets polluters build in Black and Latino neighborhoods, complaint alleges
The Coalition for Neighborhood Self-Determination describes that zoning as racist and discriminatory. The neighborhood coalition and local environmental justice advocates recently filed a complaint with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The complaint alleges that the zoning is harming health and economic prosperity in communities of color.
dallasexpress.com
94th North Texas Fair Ending Saturday
Downtown Denton, the “Redbud Capital of Texas” is in the midst of hosting its 94th annual North Texas Fair. The festivities opened on August 19, according to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo website, and will run until August 27. The annual parade was held on the morning of August 20, the Denton Record-Chronicle (DRC) reported.
Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider
Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
keranews.org
Dallas was shaped by racism. Now, the city has a plan to address the sins of the past
City officials have put together a sweeping plan to make policy and city resource decisions with careful attention to racial and class disparities. And dozens of the equity priorities are funded in the city manager’s proposed budget. The Racial Equity Plan is an attempt to address a long, racist...
seniorsmatter.com
Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas
A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
