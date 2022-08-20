ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
This Is What's Happening With Toronto's Ferry Service To The Island After The Dock Crash

If you're planning on going to the Toronto islands one last time before summer ends, you may want to plan ahead because the ferry service is running on a tighter schedule. In an emailed statement to Narcity, the City of Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation (PFR) division confirmed that the ferry service between Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and Toronto Island will be operating at reduced capacity following the crash over the weekend.
Air Quality Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta Due To Wildfire Smoke

After a long stint of hot weather and heat warnings, Alberta now has to contend with "poor air quality" as smoke from wildfires in western Canada makes its way across the province. According to Environment Canada, several areas in Alberta around Edmonton, Bonnyville, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc,...
