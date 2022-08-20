If you're planning on going to the Toronto islands one last time before summer ends, you may want to plan ahead because the ferry service is running on a tighter schedule. In an emailed statement to Narcity, the City of Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation (PFR) division confirmed that the ferry service between Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and Toronto Island will be operating at reduced capacity following the crash over the weekend.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO