Injured Little Leaguer’s skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is ‘most likely’ to return to Utah
Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old’s recovery. He will “most likely” return to Utah after the procedure.
Injured Little Leaguer’s CAT scan results come back ‘normal’ after he fell and hit his head a second time
According to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, the results from a CAT scan performed by doctors after the 12-year-old fell and hit his head a second time came back “normal.”. Oliverson hit his head going to the bathroom unaccompanied on...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
