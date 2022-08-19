Read full article on original website
Patty L. Heims
Funeral services for Patty L. Heims, 77, of Winamac, will be Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there from 10 a.m. ET until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Pulaski Animal Center.
Phyllis J. Gardner
Funeral services for Phyllis J. Gardner, 96, of Winamac, will be Friday, August 26 at 11 a.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there Thursday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of Pulaski County or Winamac First United Methodist Church.
Michael Blount
Funeral services for Michael Blount, 61, of North Judson, will be Friday, August 26 at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Bailey Funeral Home in North Judson, with visitation there from 11 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots.
Brian M. Young Sentenced in Pulaski County Superior Court
Brian Young was sentenced in Pulaski County Superior Court Monday after pleading guilty in a plea agreement with the State to two Level 6 Felony counts of voting outside precinct residence. The sentence would be at the discretion of the court. Special Judge Jonathan Forker presided over the case where...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves JESSE Service Agreement
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board recently approved the Joint Educational Services in Special Education (JESSE) service agreement. The approved agreement lays out a shared service for students with the Knox Community School Corporation and the Oregon-Davis School Corporation for Special Education. North Judson-San Pierre School Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin...
Knox Board of Public Works to Hold Public Hearing Today
The Knox Board of Public Works will hold a public hearing today for the code enforcement at 18 S. Main Street. A fire occurred at the building on June 30. The Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said in a previous meeting that nothing had been done as far as clean up.
Candidates Filling for Open School Board Positions in Pulaski County
Candidates are filing for available school board positions in Pulaski County in the upcoming General Election on November 8. So far, Jack L. Jones has filed for the Culver Community School Board’s District 4 seat. Sheila Jimenez and Timothy L. Rausch both filed for the Franklin Township seat on...
Knox City Council to Meet Tonight
The Knox City Council will go through the second reading of the ordinance in adopting a water project for new construction standards. The purpose of this ordinance is to ensure development while meeting the minimum standard for working with potable water in the City of Knox. The city’s intent is to establish water project construction standards that will ensure the public health, safety and welfare within the City of Knox Water Utility Service area.
Starke County Election Board Discusses Early Voting
The Starke County Election Board members discussed early voting hours and locations when they met last week. The board members previously discussed moving the Koontz Lake location to the Koontz Lake Missionary Church as there is better parking, lighting and a bigger facility, but the church board declined the request of the board to hold the election there. Early voting and voting on Election Day for the General Election will remain at the Koontz Lake Association Building this fall, but the board members will continue to seek an alternate location to host elections.
Mobile Food Pantry Scheduled in Winamac This Week
Residents will have an opportunity to participate in a food assistance event Friday, August 26. The Food Finders Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Winamac Town Park at 11 a.m. ET until all of the available bags are gone. There is a limit of one bag per household. This...
State Road 10 Project to Begin in North Judson
The North Judson Town Council heard an update on the State Road 10 INDOT project. North Judson Utility Department Superintendent Joe Leszek advised the council that State Road 10 will be shut down this week where State Road 39, East Talmer Avenue, and Main Street all meet. He said this is where Rieth-Riley will begin the project by working on the storm sewer and then work their way east.
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight
The Oregon-Davis School Board will discuss the revised budget calendar in their meeting tonight. The approval of a new on-site Food Service Director is also on the docket as well as the Food Service Restructuring and Responsibilities Plan. Summer food service stipends will also be considered. A NEOLA policy regarding...
New Starke County Democratic Chairman Announced, Public Voting Machine Test Scheduled
A new Starke County Democratic Chairman was recently selected. The Starke County Election Board members were notified last week that Dennis Estok has taken over the chairman’s duties of the county’s Democratic Party. Estok has chosen to leave Jeff Houston as the Democratic representative on the Starke County...
