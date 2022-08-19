The Starke County Election Board members discussed early voting hours and locations when they met last week. The board members previously discussed moving the Koontz Lake location to the Koontz Lake Missionary Church as there is better parking, lighting and a bigger facility, but the church board declined the request of the board to hold the election there. Early voting and voting on Election Day for the General Election will remain at the Koontz Lake Association Building this fall, but the board members will continue to seek an alternate location to host elections.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO