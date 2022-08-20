Read full article on original website
thelog.com
Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market
NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
cvindependent.com
Restaurant News Bites: Acqua Closes at The River (Again); Sol y Sombra Is Now Open
Acqua California Bistro Again Says Goodbye to the River. Sad news out of Rancho Mirage: Acqua California Bistro, at The River, 71800 Highway 111, has closed its doors, a year after its reopening following the pandemic-related closures. This brings Acqua’s second stint to The River to a close. The first...
thepalmspringspost.com
Developers eying two corner lots to build new Starbucks, El Pollo Loco
Fans of fast food — especially a certain major coffee chain – will have more choices in Palm Springs if developers eyeing two corner lots follow through on plans. Driving the news: Documents on file at City Hall show that a new Starbucks and a new El Pollo Loco are currently in the pre-application phase.
pepperbough.com
Give your old shoes to support HEAL Pathway
Colton, CA—Many people go without the basic necessity of shoes, and the HEAL Pathway looks to solve that problem. HEAL Pathway is an elective at Colton High School (CHS) that focuses on learning about the medical profession. HEAL Pathway is running a year-round shoe drive at CHS in room 51.
Redlands, CA real estate market update
Redlands, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Redlands, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
SoCal will be slightly cooler Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, but the region will still be warm. Plus, a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
Parents angry, ‘disgusted’ after Riverside girl attacked in elementary school restroom
“There’s no place safe for your kids these days.” That was a sentiment expressed by many parents as they dropped off their children at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside Monday morning. The heightened alert comes three days after police say a registered sex offender, Logan Nighswonger, 32, climbed a 6-foot fence and tried to sexually […]
Section of 210 Freeway to be named after fallen Rancho Cucamonga Marine Dylan Merola
Assemblymember James Ramos authored the resolution, which will name the Haven Avenue 210 Freeway overcrossing after Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola. "It's the least we can do as a country and as a community... to honor a fallen soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Ramos said. Lance Cpl. Merola was one...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet
A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties
It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will stay in the 90s all this week in Fontana
Temperatures will stay in the 90s all this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday, Aug. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night --...
menifee247.com
Senior 1-bedroom condo in Sun City neighborhood
Condo with 1 bedroom plus an air-conditioned bonus room and 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included) and separate laundry room and private patio. New flooring, new window blinds, ceiling fans & separate a/c’s in each room; one-car garage. Across street from Stater Brothers & Post office shopping center. $1625 with one-year lease or more. Trash & water included. Ready to move In. Must be 55 years old or older. License 00458573 Call Owner to See: (619) 726-2777.
Moreno Valley’s Canyon Springs High School the Silicon Valley of the Inland Empire
Greeted by a group of students, cheerleaders, and the band, you may have thought Canyon Springs High School was preparing for a football game, not a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The purpose of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday was to display the new Moreno Valley United Schools District’s (MVUSD) Cyber Innovation Center.
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
z1077fm.com
I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
Family grateful to be alive after Woodcrest fire destroys their home, injures their pets
A woman and her mother are trying to rebuild their lives, living couch to couch, after the Cartwright Fire earlier this month destroyed their home.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman will get firsthand look at launch of NASA’s new rocket
While growing up, Jessica Estrada dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Even though this dream has not been fulfilled, she will soon get a chance to enjoy another uplifting adventure that is related to space exploration. Estrada, a Fontana resident, was one of 100 digital creators from throughout the country to...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
