ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelog.com

Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market

NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Developers eying two corner lots to build new Starbucks, El Pollo Loco

Fans of fast food — especially a certain major coffee chain – will have more choices in Palm Springs if developers eyeing two corner lots follow through on plans. Driving the news: Documents on file at City Hall show that a new Starbucks and a new El Pollo Loco are currently in the pre-application phase.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Redlands, CA
Entertainment
City
Redlands, CA
pepperbough.com

Give your old shoes to support HEAL Pathway

Colton, CA—Many people go without the basic necessity of shoes, and the HEAL Pathway looks to solve that problem. HEAL Pathway is an elective at Colton High School (CHS) that focuses on learning about the medical profession. HEAL Pathway is running a year-round shoe drive at CHS in room 51.
COLTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Carroll
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet

A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lifehouse#Music And Lyrics#Performing#Musical Theater#Lifehouse Theater#Visa#Mastercard#The Cheshire Cat
menifee247.com

Senior 1-bedroom condo in Sun City neighborhood

Condo with 1 bedroom plus an air-conditioned bonus room and 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included) and separate laundry room and private patio. New flooring, new window blinds, ceiling fans & separate a/c’s in each room; one-car garage. Across street from Stater Brothers & Post office shopping center. $1625 with one-year lease or more. Trash & water included. Ready to move In. Must be 55 years old or older. License 00458573 Call Owner to See: (619) 726-2777.
MENIFEE, CA
tornadopix.com

Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…

Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
z1077fm.com

I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022

If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman will get firsthand look at launch of NASA’s new rocket

While growing up, Jessica Estrada dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Even though this dream has not been fulfilled, she will soon get a chance to enjoy another uplifting adventure that is related to space exploration. Estrada, a Fontana resident, was one of 100 digital creators from throughout the country to...
FONTANA, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy