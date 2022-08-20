Read full article on original website
Crypto community balks at SEC Chair Gensler’s assertion that regulation for capital markets, crypto should be same
A recent tweet from SEC Chair Gary Gensler clarified his position on crypto markets, saying they should be treated the same as other capital markets, regardless of digital assets using “different technology.”. “There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just...
Uniswap in talks with 7 lending protocols to ‘build NFT financialization’
Decentralized exchange Uniswap is in talks with seven NFT lending protocols, according to a tweet from its head of NFT product Scott Lewis. According to Lewis, Uniswap would work with each lending protocol to “solve for liquidity fragmentation and information asymmetry.” He added, “this is the first step to building NFT financialization.”
Australia plans to implement token mapping amid intensified efforts to regulate crypto industry
The Australian government announced plans to token map all digital assets in its crypto asset sector as it intensifies efforts to protect consumers against unregulated market conditions. Australia’s tax office estimates that more than one million people have interacted with crypto assets in the region since 2018. As a result,...
Ethereum Foundation confirms merge will happen Sep. 10 – 20
Ethereum (ETH) Foundation has confirmed that the mainnet migration to a proof-of-stake network will be triggered at a Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) of 58750000000000000000000, scheduled to happen between Sept. 10 to Sept. 20. According to the Aug. 24 blog post, the first step towards the migration is the Bellatrix upgrade...
Bitcoin mining energy consumption estimated to rise 10x if price hits $2M – Arcane Research
Bitcoin (BTC) mining’s energy consumption will rise 10x and hit 894 Terawatt-hours (TWh) annually if the flagship crypto’s price reaches $2 million by 2040, according to an Arcane Research report published Aug. 22. The report calculated BTC’s future energy consumption based on bullish, bearish and neutral future scenarios....
Research: This metric shows who has been selling Bitcoin in the recent bear market relief rally
Measuring the economic activity of a market requires looking at more than just the total transaction volume, especially when it comes to assets as specific as Bitcoin. While the number of transactions and transaction volume are both affected by market swings, they aren’t good indicators of future performance. Given...
Digital asset market lost $1B in the week of Aug. 15
Digital asset investment products lost a total of $1 billion in small transactions of up to $9 million between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, shrinking to 55% off the year average and the second lowest level of 2022, Coinshares’ weekly report indicates. The majority of the losses came from...
Research: Will reducing US inflation from 8.3% to 2% compare to Bitcoin and Ethereum?
Inflation is one of the most important global topics of 2022, with the U.S. hitting 8.3%, the UK as high as 10.1%, and countries such as Turkey seeing figures as high as 79.6%. These figures are well beyond the target rate of 2% inflation by the major central banks. Central...
Using Share of Trade Volume (SOTV) to assess DEXs
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are a core Web3 infrastructure with a proven use case. People will need a place to exchange tokens without intermediaries or centralized entities if they continue participating in the blockchain economy. However, comparing the dozens of platforms for sustainability and potential is more challenging than making a...
ByBit report claims Solana had strong network growth in Q2 on the back of GameFi, DAOs
According to a 32-page report issued by ByBit, the Solana ecosystem saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of GameFi and DAOs. There was an increase in DAO activity, continued volatility in NFT markets, strong interaction with GameFi, and a decline in DeFi market share during the quarter.
Most PoW miners intend to mine Ergo, not Ravencoin or Ethereum Classic post-Merge
A Twitter poll by node operator @cryptovium revealed that most Ethereum miners intend to mine Ergo after the Merge. “With the imminent #PoS $ETH merge, I’m curious what all the #miners out there are planning on moving their rigs to.“. The Ethereum Merge is imminent. Recent estimates give September...
Aurigami Minimizes Risks in Proactive Precaution with Risk DAO
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 24th August, 2022, Chainwire — Aurigami has engaged Risk DAO to perform a comprehensive assessment of the protocol’s risk...
Justin Sun claims algorithmic stablecoin USDD is safer, more secure than Terra’s UST
Justin Sun believes Tron-native stablecoin USDD is inherently safer and more secure than Terra’s UST. On May 9, UST lost its dollar peg setting off a collapse in its pegging asset, Terra LUNA. This triggered devastation across the broader crypto industry, including mass capital outflows across the board and a subsequent spate of CeFi bankruptcies.
SudoRare developers reap $815,000 from rug pulling project
Adding to the growing list of exploits, SudoRare developers have shut down operations after withdrawing $815,000 (519 ETH) from the AMM protocol. A Twitter user Sungjae flagged the rug pull after 173 ETH was transferred to 3 wallet addresses each. In a follow-up tweet, security firm PeckShield confirmed the rug pull and highlighted that the team had deleted all communications channels.
Big brands start seeing revenue from their NFT sales
The NFT craze of 2021 swept across almost every industry and made non-fungible tokens a household name across the globe, making NFTs, which were once reserved only for a small niche of crypto enthusiasts, catch the eyes of legacy brands that joined in on the craze. After buying sought-after NFT...
BendDAO running out of funds amid fears of souring debt
NFT platform BendDAO experienced a bank run between August 19 and August 21 as over 15,000 Ethereum (ETH) were withdrawn from its contract within 48 hours. Etherscan data shows that the contract now holds only 151.52 Wrapped Ethereum, roughly $235,000. NFT liquidation fears. BendDAO has been in the thick of...
IBM’s WeaveSphere conference will focus on Web3 in November
IBM’s Center for Advance Studies (CAS) and Evoke’s joint technology conference WeaveSphere has adopted the motto “Evolving Technology for the Future” and will focus on blockchain, crypto, Web3, NFTs, and the metaverse along with various other topics like AI and Fintechs. The conference will be held...
Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August, 2022, Chainwire — POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a...
Tether may be in violation of US sanctions on Tornado Cash
Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap, may be in violation of U.S. Treasury sanctions on Tornado Cash, according to the Washington Post. On August 8, the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added crypto mixer Tornado Cash to its list of sanctioned entities. The agency...
