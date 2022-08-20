Emails from California doctor allegedly poisoned by wife with Drano reveal ‘inability to communicate’

NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) – It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO