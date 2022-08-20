Read full article on original website
Ukrainian boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk slams ‘weak’ Vladimir Putin after defeating Anthony Joshua
CHAMP Oleksandr Usyk took aim at “weak” Vladimir Putin after defeating Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer said of the Russian president: “Everything he shows is just to show that he’s strong, but he’s not. “Otherwise he wouldn’t show how strong, how big he is. In...
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
And Then There Were Two: Fury-Usyk
I can’t say I ever imagined Oleksandr Usyk being one of the two last men standing in the post-Klitschko heavyweight era. If you had asked me, say, three years ago who I thought would end up King of the Heavies, I would have said Deontay Wilder. His peers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, were very good, I felt, but not good enough to deal with Wilder’s explosiveness. How wrong I was. I can’t be too hard on myself about this, however, for who ever imagined that in 2022 former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk would be in possession of three of the four major title belts in the division?
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Gervonta Davis' Trainer on Fighting Ryan Garcia, Lomachenko: "It's Gonna Happen!"
For the better part of the past half-decade, Gervonta “Tank” Davis has become one of boxing’s premier attractions. However, with his ever-growing spotlight, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has also become a wanted man. Although Davis has done his best to ignore the perpetual and audacious callouts, in...
Dmitry Bivol – Zurdo Ramirez Set For November 5th
After a career defining win over Canelo Alvarez back in May, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is now set to face the formidable Gilberto Ramirez on November 5th. “The World Boxing Association (WBA) auction between Dmitry Bivol (@bivol_d) and Gilberto Ramírez (@ZurdoRamirezz), due to be held on today, was suspended,” the WBA announced on Sunday, “because both sides reached an agreement to fight on November 5 in United Arab Emirates.” The match will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service. “Straight up to close another brilliant fight this morning!” Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn himself tweeted. “@bivol_d v @ZurdoRamirezz done for November 5th! Full details dropping soon.”
Luke Rockhold takes a shot at Paulo Costa following their war UFC 278: “You’re still a bitch”
Luke Rockhold has taken a shot at Paul Costa following their war at UFC 278. It was at UFC 278 this past Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah where Rockhold (16-6 MMA) and Costa (14-2 MMA) battled it out in the co-main middleweight bout.
Leon Edwards says body ‘just shut down’ at UFC 278, credits coaches for comeback: ‘They knew how to press my buttons’
Leon Edwards admits that doubt started to creep in at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, but added his coaches helped keep him in the fight to score his comeback knockout. This past Saturday, Edwards won the welterweight championship with a stunning fifth-round knockout of Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Behind on the scorecards with less than one minute left in the fight, Edwards unleashed a left head kick that put Usman out cold. But for as good as the comeback was, “Rocky” believes the elevation in Salt Lake City may have prevented an even better performance.
Tom Hardy wins gold at jiu-jitsu competition as submission win is caught on camera
Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to...
