ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Riding a bike to school

By the time you nine loyal readers pretend to read this, it might be too late but schools are opening and you or a friend might have a youngster who wants to ride their bike to school. For part of my early school years, I lived close enough to school...
LINCOLN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Garden#Science#Compost Bins#K12#Education#Uc Master Gardeners#The Master Gardeners
goldcountrymedia.com

Gordon "Spike" Dallas Lewis 6/16/1947 - 7/20/2022

Gordon “Spike” Dallas Lewis, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 75. His passing was unexpected, yet peaceful. Spike was born in Billings, MT on June 16, 1947 to parents Elder Morris Lewis and Barbara Kime Lewis. He grew up with his brother Nathan “Butch”, and sisters Adenah and Jann in Keene, TX. Spike attended Southwestern Junior College in Keene (now Southwestern Adventist University) and completed his undergraduate studies at Union College in Lincoln, NE. He attained his Medical Degree and Orthopedic residency training from Loma Linda University in southern California. Spike settled and raised his family in northern California where he grew his Orthopedic practice, and served the people of Auburn for over 20 years. Not ready to retire, he continued his career with Kaiser Permanente in Modesto, CA for another 20 years. After retirement, Spike moved to Idaho for a slower and quieter life, where he spent more time with his family. He will be laid to rest in Keene, TX.
NAMPA, ID
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Upcoming Elk Grove development projects

There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Proud Boy member confronts fellow San Juan School Board candidate

FAIR OAKS — A member of the Proud Boys, who is also a San Juan School Board candidate, and self-described "alpha male" got into a confrontation with another candidate at a park in Fair Oaks.The exchange between San Juan Unified School Board candidates Ben Avey and Jeffrey Perrine was captured on video.Perrine is getting very close to Avey on the video before he is physically pushed back by another man watching the exchange.In the video, Perrine can be heard saying, "Just so you know bro, you're scared of me for a reason, and I'm not going to go away.""It was...
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire causes heavy damage to Citrus Heights apartments

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Sacramento Metro Fire says they're battling a fire at a residential building. The fire broke out in the 7400 block of Pratt Avenue at a five-unit building, the department says. Three units suffered major damage and two others suffered moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
2news.com

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
FOX40

Volunteer dive team to help search for Kiely Rodni

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni.  “The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy