Jackson, MS

“I Really Think The Sky’s The Limit” | New Jackson State Analyst Mike Zimmer Believes Jackson State Could Rival Power Five Blue Bloods Alabama And Georgia With Right Support

By Devon POV Mason
 4 days ago
The Associated Press

Colts lose punter with season-ending Achilles tendon injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have lost Rigoberto Sanchez with a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. Colts officials confirmed the injury was suffered during Tuesday’s practice and provided the diagnosis Wednesday. “I have to say I’m extremely upset for him,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “He put in so much hard work this entire offseason and I feel it’s like my son who got hurt. I just, I really feel for him. You’re not going to replace him. He does so much for our team.” Sanchez has been one of the Colts special teams staples since he won the punting job as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He’s played in all but two games since then — missing those while he was undergoing cancer treatment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

