MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan on August 23, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. A 38-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his unoccupied car was shot four times. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO