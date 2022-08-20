Read full article on original website
RCPD Report: 8/23/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan on August 23, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. A 38-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his unoccupied car was shot four times. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Riley County announces free Property Fraud Alert service
Riley County’s Register of Deeds, Amy Manges, announced a new service in Monday’s Commission meeting. The service is free to Riley County residents and businesses. Manges recommends making profiles for name variations; for example, William also requests alerts for Bill. Although you must register each name separately, you can use the same phone number or email to get text or email alerts. The service only searches names, not property addresses, but the Deeds’ Office files liens manually.
GoFundMe set up for Wamego mail carrier injured in Sunday wreck
A GoFundMe has been established for a Wamego mail truck driver involved in an automobile crash Sunday near Silver Lake. Family member Sarah Filinger says the fundraiser was set up to pay for travel and medical expenses after 38-year-old Shawn Adams was involved in a three-vehicle crash while delivering Amazon packages for the US Postal Service.
Wamego man injured in three-vehicle crash near Silver Lake
A Wamego man was seriously injured Sunday in a three vehicle crash near Silver Lake. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shawn Adams was westbound on Highway 24 near Hodges Road, just east of Silver Lake, shortly before 11:30 a.m., when his mail truck was struck head on by an eastbound SUV. Authorities say the SUV, driven by 36-year-old Heather Kolde, of Topeka, was stopped and waiting to turn north onto Hodges Road, when it was rear-ended by a third vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Tristyn Boxberger, of Silver Lake, and pushed into the westbound lane.
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program names Riley County’s Steve Schurle to class of 2022/23
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program’s Founder Representative, Vivienne Uccello, announces Steve Schurle has been chosen to attend a leadership program. In his application, Schurle said he recognizes we need each other for continued growth in the region and he hopes that through his participation in the program he will gain a better understanding of how the region is intertwined.
Riley County senior shares his love for Jeeps
Lowell May, affectionately nicknamed “Old May”, has a passion for Jeeps and enjoys sharing his love for and knowledge of the vehicle with members of the community. May spoke at the Riley County Senior Center Friday about the car’s military origin. May’s Jeep passion started back in...
Residents to consider expansion of Pottawatomie County Commission in November, following successful petition
Pottawatomie County residents will consider expanding the commission this November after a successful grassroots petition effort was waged by a member of the Planning Commission. It’s the second ballot question for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Earlier this month, the commission unanimously approved a resolution asking voters to consider...
In Focus 8/22/22: Sunset Zoo, Meadowlark, VFW Post 1786
On Monday’s edition of In Focus Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood highlighted various events and programs coming up at the zoo, including Brew at the Zoo, School Safari Days and the Afterschool Zoo Crew. Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program Leader Michelle Haub and Community First National Bank Senior...
Wyatt Thompson Elected to Broadcasting Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Wyatt Thompson, who is entering his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats, will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as he is one of three inductees to be enshrined in the Class of 2022. The ceremony...
K-State Faces Pair of Opponents in Texas This Weekend
Kansas State (0-1-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) at UTRGV (0-2-0, 0-0-0 WAC) Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | UTRGV Soccer and Track Complex | Brownsville, Texas. Last meeting: Sept. 19, 2021 – Manhattan, Kan. Last Result: K-State won, 2-0 Against the WACe: 1-0-0 MATCH #4. Kansas State (0-1-1,...
K-State Sets Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced the complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa, participation in the 2022 Paradise Jam, a unique neutral site matchup against Wisconsin in the Brew City Battle and hosting South Dakota State in a neutral site game at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City in mid-December.
