Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
KHOU
Caught on camera: Wind gust topples tree in Houston as SUV drives by
A KHOU 11 viewer sent us this video from near 59 North at Parker Road. Thankfully no one was hurt.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
5 arrested in catalytic converter theft ring amid investigation in Pearland and Fresno
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
Houston Chronicle
Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge
A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Man shot, killed in possible drive-by in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southwest side. It happened Monday night on Hillcroft Street near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard. Police said they responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the...
Ranch water: Why this Texas cocktail is having a moment
The unofficial drink of West Texas has picked up serious steam this summer.
