Houston, TX

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas

When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot, killed in possible drive-by in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southwest side. It happened Monday night on Hillcroft Street near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard. Police said they responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the...
HOUSTON, TX

