Secretary of State candidate Stephanie Beauté seeks to bring innovation and forward thinking to the office

Dawne Ciambrone
4d ago
Well they are fooling themselves because we the people do have a choice and that’s why we need the Democrats out of office in the state of Rhode Island
3
ABC6.com
Rep. Charlene Lima to propose new police bill following Block Island brawls
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rep. Charlene Lima said Wednesday that she plans to introduce a new bill related to police staffing on Block Island during the next legislative session. The legislation would allow the state to control the amount of police and emergency personnel on the island and on...
Uprise RI
Candidates for RI governor tackle questions focused on children
The RIght from the Start Campaign and Children’s Friend hosted a Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate’s forum on Tuesday morning at the Children’s Friend Friendship Center on Point Street in Providence to discuss issues impacting the state’s youngest children. The forum focused on questions such as: What...
GoLocalProv
Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing
Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
ABC6.com
Early voting begins for Rhode Island primary: Here’s where to cast a ballot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wednesday marks the first day of early voting for the primary election in Rhode Island. Here’s where to cast a ballot. Early voting will run for nine days, ending on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. Anyone registered to vote can stop at their local...
Data: RI life expectancy shrinks by 1.3 years
Rhode Island ranks 13th in the nation and 5th in New England when it comes to highest life expectancy.
rinewstoday.com
A kick in the gas – Rhode Island Energy rate increase – Richard Asinof
R.I. Attorney General, Peter Neronha, and his top civil attorneys, Miriam Weizenbaum, talk about plans to change the regulatory structure in order to phase out the use of fossil fuels in the generation of electricity. The news that Rhode Island Energy, the newly formed utility company formed as a result...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island wildfire risk raised to a 4 out of 5, sets new outdoor fire rules
Every day we hear of brushfires, even increasing house fires, and huge fires such as what just occurred at the Mattapoisett Boat Yard. A small mulch smolder caused from a dropped cigarette no longer puts itself out, but because of the severe drought conditions, that smolder can result into a devastating fire in residential and commercial areas. What is happening in other states, from California to the midwest leaves Rhode Island’s risk paling in comparison, but steps need to be taken now to address that risk with no rain in sight and a unique drought solidly in place.
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
mybackyardnews.com
ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON
Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee tests positive for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday night. “Late yesterday evening, Governor McKee tested positive for COVID-19. He only has minor symptoms because he is vaccinated and twice boosted,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement Sunday. The spokesperson said Sunday that...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Recent poll shows Fetterman leading Oz by five points
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New polling data, from the Trafalgar Group, shows Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by nearly five points. Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is stepping down after two terms. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say invasive spotted lanternfly is a threat to local agriculture
(WJAR) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is slowly moving into the area, with sightings in Rhode Island and Bristol County. They've been found in Dartmouth, Norton, and Warwick, and experts are looking into a possible new sighting this month in Smithfield. "People just see these new bugs 'Oh, aren't...
oceanstatecurrent.com
COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University
RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in southeastern Mass. and parts of RI
One of the highest rain totals so far is in Rehoboth, which saw over seven inches of rain in three hours. Despite much of Massachusetts experiencing a drought, heavy rain hit southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday, causing some flash flooding. The National Weather Service announced a flash...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
USDA declares drought disaster for all of RI
The declaration means farm operators throughout the state may be considered for federal assistance.
