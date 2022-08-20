Secretary of State candidate Stephanie Beauté seeks to bring innovation and forward thinking to the office

Every day we hear of brushfires, even increasing house fires, and huge fires such as what just occurred at the Mattapoisett Boat Yard. A small mulch smolder caused from a dropped cigarette no longer puts itself out, but because of the severe drought conditions, that smolder can result into a devastating fire in residential and commercial areas. What is happening in other states, from California to the midwest leaves Rhode Island’s risk paling in comparison, but steps need to be taken now to address that risk with no rain in sight and a unique drought solidly in place.

