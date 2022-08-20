ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Candidates for RI governor tackle questions focused on children

The RIght from the Start Campaign and Children’s Friend hosted a Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate’s forum on Tuesday morning at the Children’s Friend Friendship Center on Point Street in Providence to discuss issues impacting the state’s youngest children. The forum focused on questions such as: What...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor

Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
ELECTIONS
ABC6.com

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Government
City
East Greenwich, RI
Cranston, RI
Elections
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing

Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Fung
Person
Seth Magaziner
oceanstatecurrent.com

COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University

RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
COLLEGES
WPRI 12 News

Gov. Dan McKee tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee tested positive for COVID-19 late Saturday night, according to a spokesperson Matt Sheaff. Sheaff says the governor, who is 71-years-old, is experiencing minor symptoms and is in “good spirits.” McKee has been vaccinated and twice boosted for COVID-19, according to Sheaff, who adds this is the […]
ABC6.com

North Kingstown woman honored for kidney donation

NORTH KINGSTOWN (WLNE) — A midwife in North Kingstown is being honored Wednesday evening for donating a kidney. The donor intended on donating a kidney to a friend, but when she found out they weren’t a match, she still donated to a recipient, who was a complete stranger but was also from North Kingstown.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Clergy#Affordable Housing#Democrats#Republican#United Communities
whatsupnewp.com

Study: 2022’s Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub says that it scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Pawtucket Times

St. Raphael runner Tyla Forbes in hospital, needs blood

PAWTUCKET – The best way to sum up Tyla Forbes’ impact at St. Raphael Academy has nothing to do with what she’s accomplished on the athletic front. Heading into her senior year, Forbes was the driving force behind the launching of the Kindness Club at the Catholic school.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Local woman helping kids in need get clothes in time for the school year

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – As you get set to send your kids back to the classroom, one Smithfield woman has stepped up to help dozens of families make sure their kids are comfortable as they head back to the classroom, by putting together a back-to-school “shopping spree” for some families working with family services.
wbsm.com

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy