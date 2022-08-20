Read full article on original website
5 key takeaways from the Providence mayor debate
Early voting starts Wednesday ahead of the Sept. 13 primary.
Uprise RI
Candidates for RI governor tackle questions focused on children
The RIght from the Start Campaign and Children’s Friend hosted a Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate’s forum on Tuesday morning at the Children’s Friend Friendship Center on Point Street in Providence to discuss issues impacting the state’s youngest children. The forum focused on questions such as: What...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor
Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
ABC6.com
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
GoLocalProv
Let’s Take a Look at 2022 Campaign Political Blunders (to Date)
Let’s take a look at 2022 campaign political blunders in Rhode Island. With a little more than three weeks to go until primary day, it is highly unlikely that this is the final list. While this election cycle has had few personal attack ads — this political season may...
Bob Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for CT governor
Bob Stefanowski lost the Independent Party nomination to Rob Hotaling, denying the Republican a second line on the November ballot.
rinewstoday.com
Dr. Skoly v. Gov. McKee – surgeon sues for damages due to COVID shutdown of practice
Dr. Stephen Skoly Sues Governor McKee et al. for Financial Damages – Legal team calls it “ignorant obscurantism” by McKee and the RI Dep’t of Health to claim Dr. Skoly presented a risk to patients!. Attorneys for Dr. Stephen Skoly (from the Washington, D.C. based New...
LAW・
GoLocalProv
Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing
Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
oceanstatecurrent.com
COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University
RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
Gov. Dan McKee tests positive for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee tested positive for COVID-19 late Saturday night, according to a spokesperson Matt Sheaff. Sheaff says the governor, who is 71-years-old, is experiencing minor symptoms and is in “good spirits.” McKee has been vaccinated and twice boosted for COVID-19, according to Sheaff, who adds this is the […]
ABC6.com
Rep. Charlene Lima to propose new police bill following Block Island brawls
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rep. Charlene Lima said Wednesday that she plans to introduce a new bill related to police staffing on Block Island during the next legislative session. The legislation would allow the state to control the amount of police and emergency personnel on the island and on...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown woman honored for kidney donation
NORTH KINGSTOWN (WLNE) — A midwife in North Kingstown is being honored Wednesday evening for donating a kidney. The donor intended on donating a kidney to a friend, but when she found out they weren’t a match, she still donated to a recipient, who was a complete stranger but was also from North Kingstown.
Data: RI life expectancy shrinks by 1.3 years
Rhode Island ranks 13th in the nation and 5th in New England when it comes to highest life expectancy.
ABC6.com
Early voting begins for Rhode Island primary: Here’s where to cast a ballot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wednesday marks the first day of early voting for the primary election in Rhode Island. Here’s where to cast a ballot. Early voting will run for nine days, ending on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. Anyone registered to vote can stop at their local...
whatsupnewp.com
Study: 2022’s Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub says that it scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
Pawtucket Times
St. Raphael runner Tyla Forbes in hospital, needs blood
PAWTUCKET – The best way to sum up Tyla Forbes’ impact at St. Raphael Academy has nothing to do with what she’s accomplished on the athletic front. Heading into her senior year, Forbes was the driving force behind the launching of the Kindness Club at the Catholic school.
USDA declares drought disaster for all of RI
The declaration means farm operators throughout the state may be considered for federal assistance.
ABC6.com
Local woman helping kids in need get clothes in time for the school year
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – As you get set to send your kids back to the classroom, one Smithfield woman has stepped up to help dozens of families make sure their kids are comfortable as they head back to the classroom, by putting together a back-to-school “shopping spree” for some families working with family services.
wbsm.com
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
