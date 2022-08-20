Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How Lions Could Handle Roster Cutdown Process
Read more on what Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could do with the roster entering Tuesday's round of cuts.
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
Colts Fear P Rigoberto Sanchez Lost for the Season
The Colts' punter suffered a serious lower leg injury at the end of Tuesday’s practice.
Lions Place 4 on Reserve Lists, Release Shaun Dion-Hamilton
Detroit Lions announce multiple roster decisions, in order to get to 80 members of the active roster.
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Lions Rushing Attack 'Speaks Volumes' About Reserves
Detroit Lions made a concerted effort to rush the football against the Indianapolis Colts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
High school football is here! Check out the top 25 seniors in Detroit area
It’s that time of year again, which is heaven for those who love high school football. The season starts this week throughout the state, and as usual, there are plenty of players to watch throughout the fall who will be playing college football next year. In honor of that,...
ESPN
Detroit Lions move top pick Jameson Williams to reserve/NFI list
DETROIT -- Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams won't be available for at least the first four weeks of the 2022 season. The team announced it has placed Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list as it trims down to the 80-player limit by the Tuesday deadline. Players on the reserve/NFI list do not count against the limit.
Observations: Lions Run Practice without Coaches Monday
In a very rare occurrence, the members of the Detroit Lions' roster led practice on Monday at training camp.
Practice Observer On U-M QB Battle: 'You Don't Need The Risk'
Although Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh is adamant that the race is neck-and-neck, it's starting to sound like a leader is emerging in the battle for QB1.
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
CBS Sports
Big Ten expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Another year, another set of preseason Big Ten expert picks with Ohio State atop the conference. While that story may be tired to some, the annual assumption received a bit of a reprieve last season when Michigan emerged to stomp OSU, win the Big Ten title and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Roster Watch: Lions Who Could Be Cut This Week
Following Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason, here are five players who could be released from the Detroit Lions.
Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit
The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Lions
Multiple Colts players took advantage of the opportunity to help cement their place on the roster while others failed to capitalize.
Locked On Colts: Bernhard Raimann, Dayo Odeyingbo Stand Out in Film Review
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Bernhard Raimann and Dayo Odeyingbo shined for the Colts in their preseason loss against the Lions. Which other players stood out in film review of the game?
"The Offense Functions So Well With Him Back There"
There is still a quarterback battle going on at Michigan, but more and more people are leaning toward the same guy.
Michigan commit Collins Acheampong named to 247Sports’ 2023 Freaks List
On Tuesday, 247Sports’ released its annual ‘Freaks List,’ which highlights the most highly-gifted and uniquely talented prospects from the 2023 class. Michigan commit Collins Acheampong made the list coming in as the No. 16 “freak” in the class. 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins, who helped...
