Lubbock, TX

West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD

Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes

Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
Work to begin on Ennis Street bridge project in Plainview this week

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Work on a $847,000 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the bridge on south Ennis Street in Plainview is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock will begin placing traffic control and construction signs on Aug. 22.
Update: LFR crews respond to home struck by lightning in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Southwest Lubbock Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Troy Avenue. According to LFR, a neighbor was outside when lightning struck a home. Smoke was then observed...
