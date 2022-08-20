Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD
Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
A closer look at the pattern of TTU women’s head coaches leaving
LUBBOCK, Texas — On June 30, Texas Tech University’s most-winning women’s tennis head coach resigned from his duties. Per Texas Tech Athletics, Todd Petty announced his resignation due to wanting to spend more time with his family. Petty released a statement on Twitter Monday, just under two months after his resignation. Petty’s statement said in […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach, made famous by 'Friday Night Lights,' passes away in Texas
High school football coach Gary Gaines, made popular by the book (and later the movie and TV show of the same name) “Friday Night Lights” has passed away at the age of 73 in Lubbock, Texas. Per a report from ESPN, Gaines had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for...
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
RELATED PEOPLE
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
everythinglubbock.com
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
Texas Tech Kappa Delta Dance Video Is The Cringiest Thing On The Internet Right Now
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired in Central Lubbock, LPD investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Road Monday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene, according to police. Police said details on injuries were not yet available. This […]
LPD investigates single-vehicle collision, serious injuries 3300 Interstate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
KCBD
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
everythinglubbock.com
Work to begin on Ennis Street bridge project in Plainview this week
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Work on a $847,000 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the bridge on south Ennis Street in Plainview is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock will begin placing traffic control and construction signs on Aug. 22.
Senior pastors, husband and wife, stepping down after 42 years at South Plains Church
LEVELLAND, Texas – After 42 years and a lot of Sunday services, Eddie and Pat Trice with the South Plains Church in Levelland are stepping down as senior pastors. “We believe this is a God idea. It’s not that I’m tired of preaching. It’s not that I can’t keep preaching and teaching. But we believe […]
everythinglubbock.com
Update: LFR crews respond to home struck by lightning in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Southwest Lubbock Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Troy Avenue. According to LFR, a neighbor was outside when lightning struck a home. Smoke was then observed...
Comments / 0