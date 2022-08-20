BEREA − Joel Bitonio's comments in the days after the Browns' preseason opener at Jacksonville certainly caught people's attention. Bitonio, the Browns' All-Pro left guard, spoke two days after Deshaun Watson made his only preseason appearance on Aug. 12 against the Jaguars. Watson, who has agreed to an 11-game suspension in a settlement...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO