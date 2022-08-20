EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a new general manager and coach, questions about quarterback Daniel Jones’ future, the hope Saquon Barkley will run wild again and a belief their unpredictable defense is going to be good. The one thing missing this year is the high expectations change normally brings. That was the case in 2018 when then-GM Dave Gettleman hired offensive guru Pat Shurmur as his coach. It happened again in 2020 when Gettleman turned to the Bill Belichick/Nick Saban-mentored Joe Judge. This time, change is being accompanied by reality.

NFL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO