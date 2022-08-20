ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
WTVC

MNPD officer held in Mexican jail for gun possession decommissioned, back in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer who was detained at a Mexican airport for possessing a gun has been decommissioned, per the police department. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer Lemandries Hawes was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on July 9 for traveling with a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVC

Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Immersive Nutcracker experience coming to Nashville this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An enchanting, immersive experience is coming to Music City this Christmas. Walking through moving images that showcase mesmerizing colors of five fantasy worlds, families will have a chance to enjoy the timeless story of The Nutcracker in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy