Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
WTVC
Metro Police arrest woman after shooting vehicle, person during drug deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An admitted drug dealer was taken into custody for shooting at a vehicle and injuring someone during a drug deal outside a convenience store at 198 Haywood Lane Wednesday night. The suspect, 42-year-old Charlene McMutery told detectives that she met the victim at the gas...
WTVC
MNPD officer held in Mexican jail for gun possession decommissioned, back in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer who was detained at a Mexican airport for possessing a gun has been decommissioned, per the police department. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer Lemandries Hawes was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on July 9 for traveling with a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.
WTVC
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
WTVC
Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
WTVC
Immersive Nutcracker experience coming to Nashville this winter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An enchanting, immersive experience is coming to Music City this Christmas. Walking through moving images that showcase mesmerizing colors of five fantasy worlds, families will have a chance to enjoy the timeless story of The Nutcracker in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter...
Comments / 0