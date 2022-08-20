Weekend News: Cowboys go arctic, CBs pick it and sit down

Heading into the second preseason game, this time against the Chargers, where do things stand for the Dallas Cowboys’ roster? Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland is making noise in practice after an impressive preseason opener, knocking on the door of his sophomore counterparts.

Dallas unveiled their newest uniform combination for 2022; the “Arctic Cowboys” will make their first appearance in Week 17 against the Titans, who will be an interesting opponent after losing their best receiver to a NFC East division rival.

On the offensive side for the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott spoke about the opportunities young receivers have been given in the preseason and continues to build on it with injuries holding back the top unit as the season approaches.

The awaited conversation between the 11-intercetpion Dallas cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Everson Walls, stock reports and more in the latest News and Notes.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Chargers preseason game :: Cowboys Wire

Find all the ways to keep up with the Dallas’ second 2022 preseason game not far from the home of training camp. Where to watch, listen, wager and more for Cowboys-Chargers.

'Nothing but opportunity': Cowboys' season start may be giant Hail Mary for Prescott, young WRs :: Cowboys Wire

There’s no doubt it’ll be a fresh look for the Cowboys receiving core in 2022, and the man leading them has no worries. Quarterback Dak Prescott preached about the value of the opportunities for all the young receivers in practice against the Chargers and preseason to gain familiarity before it’s time to play Tampa Bay.

Deep Blue: Walls & Diggs Provide "24/7 Coverage" :: The Mothership

One is a Cowboys legend, the other is on the path to becoming one. Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs sat down to discuss their similarities and all the stories that led them to their 11-interception seasons.

Cowboys confirm never-before-worn alternate helmet for Week 17 game vs Titans :: Cowboys Wire

On top of the Thanksgiving throwbacks returning, Dallas is opting for an “Arctic Cowboys” look with a white helmet and the Color rush uniforms in Week 17 against the Titans.

Known for their classic uniforms, it looks like the Cowboys will be doing well with the new uniform rules in 2022.

Point/counterpoint: Dissecting a ranking of the Cowboys' current 85-man roster :: Blogging the Boys

Discussing the current player rankings on the Cowboys’ roster, DannyPhantom and Tom Ryle go back and forth with objections about the rankings. From the unknowns to key players, they discuss where the Dallas roster stands in preseason week 2.

6 up, 6 down: Cowboys stock report entering preseason game with Chargers :: The Athletic

Heading into the contest with the contest with the Chargers, Jon Machota checks up on who’s moving up and down on the stock charts for the Cowboys. The big movers include the rise of cornerback DaRon Bland and the decline of his sophomore counterpart Kelvin Joseph.

Cowboys-Chargers photo gallery from 2 days of joint practice :: Cowboys Wire

See all the sights from the two days of practice from Los Angeles as captured by the photographers at the USA Today and Associated Press.

2022 Cowboys Season Preview: Week 17 at Tennessee Titans :: Inside the Star

Looking towards the game that will introduce the “Arctic Cowboys” uniform, Dallas will have their hands full with a physical Titans team. AJ Brown is now an Eagle but rookie Treylon Burks is looking to take that WR1 role in Tennessee.

Love & War: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons & Chargers QB Justin Herbert Trade Compliments :: Sports Illustrated

After going at each other in heated practices for two days, it was all love between Justin Herbert and Micah Parsons. The pair spoke highly of each other to reporters. The two have also played against each other in the Cowboys’ 2022 win in SoFi Stadium.