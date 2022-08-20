(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in R-S-V cases — the virus usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults, and it can be more severe for those with emphysema, C-O-P-D, heart failure, and other “complicated medical conditions.” He says people who get sick with R-S-V might think they have a cold, and some worry it could be COVID. Joyce says the only thing that can be done about R-S-V is to let it run its course, which usually takes seven to ten days.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO