1350kman.com
K-State Faces Pair of Opponents in Texas This Weekend
Kansas State (0-1-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) at UTRGV (0-2-0, 0-0-0 WAC) Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | UTRGV Soccer and Track Complex | Brownsville, Texas. Last meeting: Sept. 19, 2021 – Manhattan, Kan. Last Result: K-State won, 2-0 Against the WACe: 1-0-0 MATCH #4. Kansas State (0-1-1,...
1350kman.com
K-State Sets Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced the complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa, participation in the 2022 Paradise Jam, a unique neutral site matchup against Wisconsin in the Brew City Battle and hosting South Dakota State in a neutral site game at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City in mid-December.
1350kman.com
K-State Records Draw to Conclude Opening Weekend
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Atheltics) – K-State used a heavy dose of offensive chances to build a second half lead on Sunday afternoon at Buser Family Park, but Northern Colorado edged in a goal to square the match for a final result of 1-1. QUICK FACTS. – K-State is...
1350kman.com
Tang Signs JUCO Transfer Anthony Thomas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang added another key piece to his team on Sunday afternoon (August 21) with the signing of sophomore transfer Anthony Thomas (Silver Spring, Md./Olympus Prep Academy/Tennessee-Martin/Tallahassee [Fla.] Community College) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.
1350kman.com
Wyatt Thompson Elected to Broadcasting Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Wyatt Thompson, who is entering his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats, will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as he is one of three inductees to be enshrined in the Class of 2022. The ceremony...
siouxlandnews.com
Former West Sioux Quarterback named Iowa State's starter
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have named their successor to Brock Purdy and it's West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers. Brock Purdy held the reins for the Cyclones the last four seasons, setting just about every career passing record for Iowa State. Since his departure to the NFL,...
1350kman.com
K-State Extension offering gardener educational events
Riley County Extension Agent Gregg Eyestone invites residents to a couple of educational events. Saturday at Blueville Nursery is free. The Master Gardener Trainees Course is $100. In return, the students will volunteer to help educate the community in gardening skills. The course is eight classes, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information and to apply, go to https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
1350kman.com
GoFundMe set up for Wamego mail carrier injured in Sunday wreck
A GoFundMe has been established for a Wamego mail truck driver involved in an automobile crash Sunday near Silver Lake. Family member Sarah Filinger says the fundraiser was set up to pay for travel and medical expenses after 38-year-old Shawn Adams was involved in a three-vehicle crash while delivering Amazon packages for the US Postal Service.
1350kman.com
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program names Riley County’s Steve Schurle to class of 2022/23
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program’s Founder Representative, Vivienne Uccello, announces Steve Schurle has been chosen to attend a leadership program. In his application, Schurle said he recognizes we need each other for continued growth in the region and he hopes that through his participation in the program he will gain a better understanding of how the region is intertwined.
WOWT
One of three suspects in Nebraska illegal abortion case sentenced to probation
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska abortion case heads to court as one of three suspects is sentenced. Investigators say a teen — age 17 at the time — took abortion pills in April, burned the fetus, and followed up with a series of burials. Now 18 years...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
kscj.com
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
Painted rock on Sioux City riverfront dedicated to Sgt. Floyd
The Sioux City riverfront has a new marker to commemorate the life of Sgt. Floyd who lost his life on the banks of the river that bears his name.
1350kman.com
Wamego man injured in three-vehicle crash near Silver Lake
A Wamego man was seriously injured Sunday in a three vehicle crash near Silver Lake. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shawn Adams was westbound on Highway 24 near Hodges Road, just east of Silver Lake, shortly before 11:30 a.m., when his mail truck was struck head on by an eastbound SUV. Authorities say the SUV, driven by 36-year-old Heather Kolde, of Topeka, was stopped and waiting to turn north onto Hodges Road, when it was rear-ended by a third vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Tristyn Boxberger, of Silver Lake, and pushed into the westbound lane.
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries occurred in rollover accident near Woodland Park
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen driver rolled their car Friday night near Woodland Park but had no serious injuries. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 559th Avenue, south of 846th Road, around 8:00 p.m. on Friday for a one-vehicle rollover accident. According to the report, a...
1350kman.com
Riley County senior shares his love for Jeeps
Lowell May, affectionately nicknamed “Old May”, has a passion for Jeeps and enjoys sharing his love for and knowledge of the vehicle with members of the community. May spoke at the Riley County Senior Center Friday about the car’s military origin. May’s Jeep passion started back in...
News Channel Nebraska
Person of interest arrested after reports of subject with gun near Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two schools in Columbus were put on lockout early Tuesday after reports of a person carrying a gun in the area. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the area near Columbus High School and Lost Creek Elementary. A caller reported a male subject walking in the area carrying a gun.
Sioux City Seeing Increase In RSV Cases
(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in R-S-V cases — the virus usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults, and it can be more severe for those with emphysema, C-O-P-D, heart failure, and other “complicated medical conditions.” He says people who get sick with R-S-V might think they have a cold, and some worry it could be COVID. Joyce says the only thing that can be done about R-S-V is to let it run its course, which usually takes seven to ten days.
SCPD: Homeowner fires single round after confrontation
A homeowner allegedly fired a shot to get an unknown party to leave his property.
