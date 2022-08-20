ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
#29: Three-time felon shot robbery victim while on bail for felony gun case, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a three-time convicted felon robbed and shot a man while on bail for a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case in Chicago. Prez Bailey is the 29th person accused of killing or shooting — or attempting to kill or shoot — someone in Chicago while on bail for a felony this year. The alleged crimes involved at least 63 victims, 13 of whom died.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets."You want to go out and walk on Michigan Avenue and you can't even do that," said Vesna Arsic, "and...
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked

An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
