fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
Bucktown armed robbery victims speak out on incident caught on video: 'Like an ambush'
"Not knowing if you're going to be alive, if you're going to be shot. It's a feeling that no one should ever feel. It's the most terrifying feeling I've ever felt."
Similar armed robberies on North Side, where group ambushes victims, reported to CPD
Three male offenders exit a vehicle displaying firearms and demand the victim's personal property.
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Man who allegedly pushed victim off CTA platform was arrested later that day by Chicago cops — TWICE
August 5 was quite a day for James Stamps. He got arrested at Rush Hospital, walked out of a Chicago police station on his own recognizance a little while later, and then got arrested again in the Loop. Now, prosecutors say Stamps also pushed a man off the Illinois Medical District Blue Line platform that morning.
cwbchicago.com
Shotgun-wielding robber shot 2 people during Rogers Park hold-up spree Saturday morning, police say
A man armed with a double-barreled shotgun committed three robberies within 15 minutes in Rogers Park on Saturday morning, and he shot two of his victims, according to Chicago police. CWBChicago first reported that police were looking at a connection between the shooting of a man and woman in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
Man, 31, killed in broad daylight triple shooting in Washington Heights
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
cwbchicago.com
#29: Three-time felon shot robbery victim while on bail for felony gun case, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a three-time convicted felon robbed and shot a man while on bail for a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case in Chicago. Prez Bailey is the 29th person accused of killing or shooting — or attempting to kill or shoot — someone in Chicago while on bail for a felony this year. The alleged crimes involved at least 63 victims, 13 of whom died.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets."You want to go out and walk on Michigan Avenue and you can't even do that," said Vesna Arsic, "and...
cwbchicago.com
Crew carjacks man in Loop parking garage overnight; hijackings up 6% this year
Hijackers took a man’s car at gunpoint in a Loop parking garage overnight, according to Chicago police. Carjacking reports are now 6% above last year’s record pace citywide. According to a CPD spokesperson, a 55-year-old man was walking to his car in the 100 block of North Wells...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked
An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
‘Gone in 30 seconds’: Video captures armed robbery of couple during evening walk
CHICAGO — A couple was robbed at gunpoint while on an evening walk over the weekend and surveillance cameras captured it all. At around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Winchester, the couple told WGN News they were “ambushed.” Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows a white sedan speeding then stop […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
Gary man linked to shooting death of elderly man in police custody: report
Family members assisted police in the suspect's arrest.
