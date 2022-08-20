ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio Steak 'n Shake owner going after Cracker Barrel again

Biglari Holdings, the owner of Steak 'n Shake and Western Sizzlin', is once again trying to gain some influence over country store and Southern comfort food restaurant Cracker Barrel. Sardar Biglari, the elusive CEO who is known to hold his investor meetings in the Majestic Theatre, has already tried and failed to do this five times, the Express-News reports.
flicksandfood.com

New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date

New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
KXAN

Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti. Back in 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets. He said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
dallasexpress.com

Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall

The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays

SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
KSAT 12

New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area

SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
KENS 5

San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday

TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
