Emerson Palmieri: West Ham sign defender from Chelsea on four-year deal
West Ham have signed Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal. The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year. Emerson becomes David Moyes' seventh summer...
Leicester midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans is available for £38m this summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Leicester City are set to slash their asking price for Youri Tielemans to £38m because of his contractual situation, boosting Arsenal's hopes of signing the midfielder. Chelsea have ended their interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Liverpool transfer plans not affected by Man Utd defeat and lengthening injury list
Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United and a lengthening injury list will not affect their transfer plans with Jurgen Klopp's side still not expected to enter the market for a new midfielder. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher argued in the wake of Liverpool's 2-1 loss, which left them five points behind...
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool still without a win after Manchester United defeat: What is going wrong this season?
"It is a game where it was 100 per cent clear what United would do," said Jurgen Klopp. "Were they more aggressive than us at the beginning? Probably, yes. It was exactly the game that United wanted to play.”. There was a time when Liverpool used to play with that...
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag has his template for success at Old Trafford after getting big decisions right
Three games in and winless, the team looking lacklustre and an inquest into what is going wrong. Few would be shocked that this was the outcome of events at Old Trafford on Monday evening. Not many would have picked that team to be Liverpool. Manchester United outran them and outworked...
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford give hosts deserved first win under Erik ten Hag
An unrecognisable Manchester United performance of class and intensity saw goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn a deserved 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. United had endured a week of intense criticism after their 4-0 hammering at Brentford last weekend, but responded in style to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side and earn a first league win over their bitter rivals since March 2018, and Erik ten Hag's first as United manager.
Erik ten Hag: We must bring this spirit to every game | Bruno Fernandes took responsibility
Erik ten Hag speaks to the MNF panel as he reflects on his first win as Manchester United boss. The Red Devils secured their first win of the season after beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?
Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
Nicolas Pepe: Nice agree loan deal for Arsenal's club-record signing
Nice have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan. The deal for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international does not include an option for the Ligue 1 club to make the deal permanent. The last details are being finalised and it's hoped it will be...
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns Three Lions will have to adapt to setbacks in Qatar ahead of final World Cup audition
Gareth Southgate admits the forthcoming Nations League games in September will be a final chance for players to audition for inclusion in his World Cup squad this coming winter. England travel to Milan to face Italy at the San Siro on September 23 before hosting Germany at Wembley three days...
Emerson Palmieri to West Ham: Chelsea defender undergoing medical after £15m move agreed
Emerson Palmieri is having the second part of his medical with West Ham, ahead of his £15m move from Chelsea. The left-back has agreed personal terms with the Hammers and confirmation of his move across London is expected soon. If the deal goes through, Italy Euro 2020 winner Emerson...
John Lundstram: Rangers appeal red card shown in Hibernian draw at Easter Road
Rangers have appealed John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum for his tackle on Martin Boyle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side led 2-1 at the time and were then reduced to nine men when Alfredo Morelos was...
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m
Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
Casemiro vs Frenkie de Jong: Man Utd sign Brazil midfielder from Real Madrid after De Jong deal stalls
Manchester United have signed Casemiro for £70m and are reportedly still pursuing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - but how do the two players differ?. Erik ten Hag described the Brazilian as "the cement between the stones" in midfield after the 30-year-old was paraded in front of fans ahead of the impressive 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
Casemiro: Manchester United sign midfielder from Real Madrid in £70m deal before Liverpool clash
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70m, with Erik ten Hag describing the Brazilian as "the cement between the stones" in midfield. United have paid the Spanish giants an initial £60m, plus £10m in add-ons, while the Brazilian has signed...
