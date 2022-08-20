ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
SkySports

Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
SkySports

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford give hosts deserved first win under Erik ten Hag

An unrecognisable Manchester United performance of class and intensity saw goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn a deserved 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. United had endured a week of intense criticism after their 4-0 hammering at Brentford last weekend, but responded in style to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side and earn a first league win over their bitter rivals since March 2018, and Erik ten Hag's first as United manager.
SkySports

Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?

Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
SkySports

John Lundstram: Rangers appeal red card shown in Hibernian draw at Easter Road

Rangers have appealed John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum for his tackle on Martin Boyle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side led 2-1 at the time and were then reduced to nine men when Alfredo Morelos was...
SOCCER
SkySports

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m

Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
SOCCER
SkySports

Casemiro vs Frenkie de Jong: Man Utd sign Brazil midfielder from Real Madrid after De Jong deal stalls

Manchester United have signed Casemiro for £70m and are reportedly still pursuing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - but how do the two players differ?. Erik ten Hag described the Brazilian as "the cement between the stones" in midfield after the 30-year-old was paraded in front of fans ahead of the impressive 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
