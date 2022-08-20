It’s official: The San Diego Wave FC have surpassed the single-game attendance record for tickets sold for an NWSL game during the regular season. By selling 27,000 tickets, they broke the record that was previously held by Portland Thorns, as 25,218 spectators watched them defeat the North Carolina Courage at Providence Park in 2019. Now, the San Diego Wave have created history and will have the chance to cap off their achievement with a victory over Angel City FC at the Snapdragon on September 17th.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO