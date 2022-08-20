Read full article on original website
RAIDERS STORM THE GATES IN NILES
NILES OH: Both teams got big victories recently, but only one can get the momentum rolling early in the Northeastern 8 side. The Lady Red Dragons had a step, but couldn’t control the fast pace offense of the Lady Raiders of south range who came away with the 3-1 victory (SR 25-17) (Niles 25-23) (SR 25-11, 25-11).
HOWLAND DOMINATES IN STRAIGHT SETS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Howland Tigers improved to 2-0 this season after beating Chaney in straight sets. Sianna Dykes led the Tigers with 6 kills, and Amia Silvers followed close behind with 4 kills. The Tigers served the volleyball very well, with Courtney Clark recording 9 serving aces throughout the match. Sonia Pitts also had 5 serving aces to contribute to the serving parade.
CLIPPERS COME BACK STRONG
COLUMBIANA OH- The early season EOAC matchup between Columbiana and United was a contest between youth vs experience. The youth of Columbiana came through in victory as the Clippers claimed a straight set 25-12 ,26-24 ,25-15 home win over United. Columbiana looked to right the ship after an opening defeat...
RIDGE TAKES GIANT FIRST STEP IN MVAC
BERLIN CENTER OH- It’s been a battle between Western Reserve and Mineral Ridge in the MVAC Scarlett tier for the last couple of years. It was all Blue Devils last season as they swept Ridge in all three matchups of the season, and postseason. On Tuesday night the Rams flipped the script and came out on top in 4 sets. It’s ab early step on their way to contend for another title. (25-12 25-15 16-25 25-16)
GARFIELD HOLDS BACK VIKINGS
GARRETTSVILLE OH- n what was the first Tuesday in The 2022 Fall sports season, plenty of volleyball games were on the slate and some seasons got underway Tuesday evening. For The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men, they look to build off a great 2021 season into this year. Garrettsville has also returned a number of their stat leaders from a season ago, their first conference opponent of the season? The LaBrae Vikings, a 15-10 volleyball team last year that pushed Garfield to five sets in both regular season meetings in 2021.
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
REBELS GET THINGS ROLLING
COLUMBIANA OH- The much anticipated return of Crestview volleyball is finally upon us. Last season after coming so close to a big upset in the regional tournament, everyone inside the Rebels program was hungry to get back. Their road began on Tuesday as they hosted Liberty, and got a sweep. (25-10 25-12 25-8)
SOUTHERN WINS SECOND IN A ROW
SALINEVILLE OH- Southern Local welcomed EOAC rival Lisbon to town looking to grab their second victory in as many nights. The Indians made quick work of the Devils in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 for their second straight win to start the season. .Rylee Mellott led the way for Southern...
KENNEY’S HAT TRICK LEADS HOWLAND TO WIN
HUBBARD, Ohio – In a matchup dominated by Howland since the 2018 District Final, a game which Hubbard defeated the Tigers 3-2, coach Stilles’ squad has taken the last 3 matches against Hubbard by a combined score of 12-0. Hubbard would refuse to be shutout in this matchup however, netting the opening goal of the match with a Jacob Jackson header just under four minutes into the night.
SPARTANS CATAPULT THEIR WAY PAST SOUTH RANGE
CANFIELD, Ohio- In a battle of two of the valley’s premier programs, it was Boardman who was able to come out on top of South Range by a score of 3-0 in Monday night’s boys’ soccer battle. Both teams were coming into battle looking for their first...
VIKINGS OFFENSE CRUISES PAST NEWTON FALLS
ATWATER OH- The Vikings traveled to Newton Falls Monday night in the season opener. The Vikings won 9-1 with goals from Kaira English (3), Mya Bennett (2), Sydney Jackson (1), Olivia Boyle (1), Rose Couts (1), and Kayla Thompson (1). Lilly Foster, Rose Couts, and Kaira English each had assists for the Vikings.
TIGERS TAKE FIRST WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield opened league play on Tuesday night with a quick sweep of Lowellville at home. (25-10 25-11 25-14) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers attack finishing with 6 kills. She also played solid defense at the net with 3 blocks. Jacey Mullen collected 4 kills, and 11 digs. Baelyn Brungard also managed 4 kills, 10 assists, and 6 aces. Jameka Brungard was the third Tiger with 4 kills. Sami McKim led the defense with 11 digs.
RAIN WONT STOP THE RAMS
LAKE MILTON OH- The Rams (6-2,3-2) were able to beat the rain and Jackson Milton today 175-187. Ridge was paced by Trey Rigley 38, AJ Sandy 41, Chas Colantone 48, Jackson Geddes 48, Jack Gillie 49, Hayden Lengyel 54. Next up vs Howland tomorrow with Jackson-Milton again at Old Avalon...
Columbiana County powers collide LIVE on Game of the Week
Salem's defense looks to play a key role in this week's game against the Beavers' high-powered offense.
A Closer Look with Mark Miller – Week 1
Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights. Week 1 of high school football in Stark County is in the books and it was a very interesting one for sure. The locals went 8-11 in the first week of play with 3 games being between Stark teams (someone had to lose).
MOONEY GRABS FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Mooney volleyball team got their first win of the season 3-0 against Warren Harding (25-12, 25-12, 25-19) on Tuesday. Marissa Bowman led the way with 7 kills and 9 digs. Amarra Anderson also had 7 kills in the win. Addison Stacy had 23 assists, 3 kills, and 4 aces. Maria Fire had 6 kills and 5 blocks. Abby Mitchell rounded out defense with 14 kills.
RAMS SHOOT SEASON BEST TO FINISH FIRST IN HOWLAND
WARREN OH- At Old Avalon in Warren the Rams improved to (8-2, 3-2) on the season by shooting a season best 173, to beat Jackson Milton (181), and Howland (182). Ridge was lead by Trey Rigley 38, Jackson Geddes 43, Keaton Kucera 45, AJ Sandy 47, Chas Colantone 48, Jack Gillie 49.
RESERVE MAKES A STATEMENT
WELLSVILLE OH- Although Western Reserve volleyball has found plenty of success over the last several years, they e always ran into Wellsville, and have been unable to solve the Tigers puzzle. They opened up the 2022 campaign by putting the pieces in place and finally getting the Tiger sized monkey off their back. Reserve beat Wellsville in 5 sets (25-19 30-28 21-25 16-25 15-11).
LEOPARDS SERVE UP SEASON OPENING SWEEP
LIBERTY OH- It was time to get volleyball started in Liberty on Monday night. The experienced Leopard team matched their talents with Youngstown East in a backyard brawl. It was Liberty that proved too much for the Bears as they swept their way to victory (25-7 25-13 25-6) It was...
SPARTANS SHUT OUT SOUTH RANGE
BOARDMAN OH- In a matchup with two powerhouses in the area, timely scoring and lock down defense proved to be the key. Boardman managed to shut down South Range and come away with a 2-0 win. It’s the Spartans first win of the season. Goals for the Spartans were...
