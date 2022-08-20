Read full article on original website
Wake Women’s Soccer Wrap-up: Deacs Pick Up a Pair of Victories to Open the Season
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons women’s soccer team began their season this past week, leading off with a Thursday night opener against the Milwaukee Panthers and capping the week with a Sunday night matchup against the University of Rhode Island Rams. The Deacs got exactly what they needed out of both games, earning multi-goal victories in both. With a few question marks surrounding the squad going into the week, it felt as if the team put a few of those concerns to rest.
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists
Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
Faith, family and football leads to book for the Hooker clan
Father Alan (l.) and son Alston (r.) Hooker stand on the field at NC &T. Alston and his brother, Hendon, both quarterbacks, have penned a new book "The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes." The post Faith, family and football leads to book for the Hooker clan appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dudley vs. Page: Extended highlights, August 19
Friday Football Fever Game of the Week: Dudley at Page first half highlights. Dudley wins 26-7.
Brown highlights final night at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday night, champions were crowned at Bowman Gray. Despite not winning a race this year, Tim Brown was this year's Modified champion. Brown wasn't the only driver crowned as champion on Saturday. Tommy Neal drove home as this year's Sportsman champion.
Lexington, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Wheatmore High School soccer team will have a game with Lexington Senior High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
North Wilkesboro Speedway prepares for final race on old asphalt, sellout expected
Owners hope this is just the beginning of a new era and it’s all part of a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize the track.
Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament
A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
Friendship Motor Speedway cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury gave more information on Monday as to what may have prompted a panic near the end of the Salisbury High-West Rowan football game at Ludwig Stadium on Friday night. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun”...
Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
Friendship Motor Speedway cancels all remaining 2022 races in lengthy Facebook post
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in an over 1,600-word post on its […]
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
Which stations in the Piedmont Triad have some of the state’s cheapest gas prices?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in greater Greensboro is almost closer to last year’s average than it is to the price you paid last month. And the Piedmont Triad again has some of the cheapest prices in North Carolina. For the record, GasBuddy.com quotes that price […]
Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder.
