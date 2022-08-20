ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bloggersodear.com

Wake Women’s Soccer Wrap-up: Deacs Pick Up a Pair of Victories to Open the Season

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons women’s soccer team began their season this past week, leading off with a Thursday night opener against the Milwaukee Panthers and capping the week with a Sunday night matchup against the University of Rhode Island Rams. The Deacs got exactly what they needed out of both games, earning multi-goal victories in both. With a few question marks surrounding the squad going into the week, it felt as if the team put a few of those concerns to rest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Lexington, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Lexington, VA
College Sports
City
Lexington, VA
Lexington, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WXII 12

Brown highlights final night at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday night, champions were crowned at Bowman Gray. Despite not winning a race this year, Tim Brown was this year's Modified champion. Brown wasn't the only driver crowned as champion on Saturday. Tommy Neal drove home as this year's Sportsman champion.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament

A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi#Gator Bowl#American Football#College Football#Sighhhhhh
FOX8 News

Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion

More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder.
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy