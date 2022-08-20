ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining

5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
