Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
Related
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nothing to Lose: Why Mavs Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks should consider bringing back Dennis Smith Jr. ... even if it's just for a training camp "prove it" deal.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons
KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL・
Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade
Los Angeles' most recent move could lead to re-ignited Lakers-Nets trade talks.
Nets double-down on Kyrie Irving amid Lakers trade rumors
While the relationship between the Brooklyn Nets organization and Kyrie Irving has had a rocky journey, it seems that both parties have done a full 180 and now are fully invested in each other. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets are standing firm in keeping...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision
Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
Love of the Star: Cowboys KaVontae Turpin is a machine
On today’s edition of the Love of the Star, hosts Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus discuss the Cowboys first preseason win since 2019! The good, the bad and the ugly performances from Saturday’s win vs the Chargers. Did anyone solidify a spot on the 53?
Comments / 0