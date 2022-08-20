ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision

Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
