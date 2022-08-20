QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group and the Cathedral of Worship are the hosts of the second Man Up event from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Aug. 27 at South Park in Quincy. This event is free to men of all ages and will offer a morning full of activities such as quick and easy health checks, axe throwing by Quincy Axe Company and food from Big Bro’s BBQ & Catering. Participants can win multiple giveaways and enter into a drawing for a gas grill or a bike.

