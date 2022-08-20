Read full article on original website
Blessing Health welcomes psychiatrist to outpatient behavioral health team
QUINCY — Dr. Christopher Trammell has joined Blessing Health’s Outpatient Behavioral Health team. Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Trammell earned his medical degree from and completed his residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Carbondale. A native of southern Illinois, Trammell enjoys the rural lifestyle and serving the behavioral health needs of rural residents.
Household hazardous waste collection event set for Oct. 8 now is canceled
QUINCY — Due to circumstances outside of the Adams County Health Department’s control, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event scheduled for Oct. 8 has been canceled. The incinerator used to dispose of collected chemicals is out of order. The contractor will not have the equipment fixed in time...
Open house for Ill. 57 improvements set for Sept. 1; upgrades city wants would cost $74.5 million
QUINCY — A summary of recommendations from the Illinois Department of Transportation for improvement on the Ill. 57 corridor south of Quincy shows three options for each of the three sections of the highway. However, when IDOT has an open house to discuss the options from 4 to 6...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
Morgan County Winding Down Pair of Building Projects
A pair of Morgan County renovation projects are at or near completion. The Morgan County Board of Commissioners approved the final payment for work to renovate the new home of the Morgan County Health Department Monday morning. Bills in the amount of $337,410.000. Commission Board Chairman Brad Zeller says a...
Roodhouse Rez Reopens Under Caution
The Roodhouse Rez reopened on Friday. The Journal Courier reports that Illinois EPA returned an acceptable sample of below recommendations for an algal bloom early Friday morning. Mayor Tom Martin reopened the lake to recreational activity after speaking with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Martin told the Journal Courier...
‘It is an honor to do this for our colleagues’: Local honor guards recognize nurses during funeral ceremonies
QUINCY — Lisa Surratt has been a nurse for 44 years, but she had never heard of a nurses honor guard before she attended a funeral last September for long-time friend Sharon Giles, a nurse at Blessing Hospital for 45½ years. A nurses honor guard pays tribute to...
Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy
The death of a man is being looked into, the Quincy Police Department stated on Sunday. According to a press statement from the Quincy Police Department, the Quincy Police Department received a report of gunfire about 1:46 a.m. on Sunday between South Jackson Street and US Highway 90. When QPD...
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
Chapin Farmer Taking Part In Carbon Farming Market
A Morgan County farmer is a part of the latest buzz in agriculture. Carbon Farming is a whole farm approach to optimizing carbon capture on working landscapes by implementing practices that are known to improve the rate at which CO2 is removed from the atmosphere and stored in plant material and/or soil organic matter.
Quincy Medical Group, Cathedral of Worship to be hosts of Man Up event on Aug. 27 in South Park
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group and the Cathedral of Worship are the hosts of the second Man Up event from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Aug. 27 at South Park in Quincy. This event is free to men of all ages and will offer a morning full of activities such as quick and easy health checks, axe throwing by Quincy Axe Company and food from Big Bro’s BBQ & Catering. Participants can win multiple giveaways and enter into a drawing for a gas grill or a bike.
Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
DAILY MUDDY: Shots fired and charity scammers
Ashley Conrad reminds us that mostly bad things happen after midnight and Bob Gough talks with Don O’Brien of the Better Business Bureau about charity scam artists. Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay sponsor The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories...
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
Pike County Jail inmates charged with smuggling drugs into jail
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Three inmates in the Pike County Jail have been charged with smuggling drugs into the jail. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department initiated a drug investigation at the Pike County Jail at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and determined that inmates, working as trustees, had smuggled methamphetamine into the Pike County Jail, though no contraband made it to the jail cells.
End of curbside recycling pickup could be near with City Council vote on revamped program next week
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will get its first look next week at a plan approved by the Central Services Committee on Monday to revamp the city’s recycling program. The committee also learned of possible changes to the citywide cleanup program this year and possible improvements to one of the city’s major streets that aren’t expected to happen for a few years.
Siebers joins Schmiedeskamp law firm
QUINCY— The partners of Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP, 525 Jersey, have announced Quincy attorney Steven E. Siebers will be joining the firm as a partner on Sept. 1. Siebers grew up in Quincy and has been an established lawyer in the region since earning his law degree...
Not guilty plea from man accused in Macomb stabbing death
Brandon Whiteman, 21, was back in court on Friday, August 19. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Dalton Rose, also 21. In his appearance before Judge Nigel Graham, Whiteman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and asked for a jury trial. Whiteman is pleading not guilty.
Schmidt enters not guilty plea; trial on crowded November jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first degree murder and two other charges. Hayden E. Schmidt, 16, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court before Judge Amy Lannerd on Tuesday morning for his arraignment. He is being represented by public defender Christopher Pratt.
