75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks not one but two milestones for the Buffalo International Horse show, this will be the 75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show along with celebrating 100 years at this historic facility located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY. This year's Buffalo International Horse Show and the takes place September 15th-18th.
Town Hall: WNY tourism

Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.. joins the town hall to discuss the tourism support here in WNY.
20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer isn't over yet!! The "hottest" event of the year is coming up Labor Day Weekend. The 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place 9/3 & 9/4 at the Home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. Come on out and take part in this annual event, it's your chance to hang out on an NFL Field and eat WINGS Sat 9/3, 12p-9pm & Sunday 9/4, 12p-7pm.
Hamlin House on Franklin to close

Owner John Bitterman said the main reasons were inflation, with the high cost of food and labor. He adds he wouldn't be surprised if more restaurants shut down.
Fatal boating accident near Wilson

Niagara County Sheriff's Office got the 911 call about a women floating in the water. Witnesses say she was operating a personal watercraft just offshore earlier.
