Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
Galette sounds fancy, but it's easier to make than pie. Try this simple recipe
Sugary, buttery, fruity and crisp, a good galette is a beautiful thing. It's also quick, easy and customizable. Here's a recipe to get you started.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken Sheet Pan Fajitas Is an ‘Incredibly Easy’ Recipe
Ree Drummond makes a simple sheet pan supper with a fajita spin. Everything cooks on one sheet pan and she offers up a number of toppings to finish the dish off.
