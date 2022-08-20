Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies
WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
ffxnow.com
NEW: Fairfax County could end local Covid state of emergency next month
An end may be in sight for the local state of emergency that Fairfax County has had in place since the COVID-19 pandemic upended government operations and daily life in March 2020. “A County Executive agenda item regarding ending the Local Emergency Declaration that was established to support response and...
northernvirginiamag.com
The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year
One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Mayor says Youngkin’s affordable housing reform comments are positive step forward
Gov. Glenn Youngkin hasn’t always gotten the best reception in Alexandria, but recent comments about working with localities to establish better affordable housing zoning could help find some common ground with local leadership. Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said a recent Washington Post article about a trip to Michigan included...
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
ffxnow.com
Yu Noodles to dish out Chinese soup and dumplings in Tysons this fall
An up-and-coming, local Chinese restaurant chain will open a new location in Tysons’ Scotts Run area later this year. Construction has begun on Yu Noodles in The Commons at 1690 Anderson Road, Suite B. A brochure for the Safeway-anchored shopping center indicates that the restaurant is replacing Nouvelle Salon next to Lost Dog Cafe.
ffxnow.com
Busara Thai has closed its Tysons restaurant after 26 years
The owners of a Thai restaurant that has stood Tysons Corner Center for over a quarter of a century have opted to retire. Busara Thai Restaurant and Lounge served its last meal at 8142 Watson Street at the end of July, permanently closing its doors on Aug. 1, according to a sign posted to the front door.
WUSA
Students return to schools in Prince William County -- A look at the new school year
Today is the first day of school for many students in Prince William Co. The district is working on a creative solution to fill the gap amid teacher shortages.
vivareston.com
Bricks by the Lake Returns to Lake Anne Plaza on October 1
Join the fun in this LEGO building event! Participants can either build a creation in advance to compete in a themed contest or compete the day of the event in a timed competition building creations separated by age group. Those who don’t want to compete can enjoy the day viewing...
fox5dc.com
DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WTOP
Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required
For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
coloradopolitics.com
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools
Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
After recount of most early voting and Election Day ballots, Montgomery executive race remains relatively unchanged
After a full weekend of ballot counting, the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County executive remains relatively unchanged. With re-counted and audited results from... The post After recount of most early voting and Election Day ballots, Montgomery executive race remains relatively unchanged appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Eater
A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Was Denied Entry Into a Downtown Sushi Hotspot Due to Her Shoes
A power-chef friend trio — Michelin-rated Albi’s Michael Rafidi, Anju’s Rammy-winning restaurateur Danny Lee, and Stephen Starr’s corporate chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley — walked into downtown’s Shōtō on Saturday night to grab a drink, but only two were allowed in. Meek-Bradley was denied...
northernvirginiamag.com
The New Chef at Haymarket’s Red House Tavern Is Shaking Up Hotel Dining
An Inn at Little Washington chef upends expectations at a hotel restaurant. When it came to taking his current job at Red House Tavern, chef Joel Valente was more than a little reluctant. “I was like, ‘I never ate at a Hilton Garden Inn, and I probably never will,’” he now recounts. Who would blame him? Hotel chains aren’t exactly known as bastions of culinary mastery. But that’s exactly what the Inn at Little Washington alum brings to the brand-new Haymarket lodging.
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
