One of the occupants of a mobile home was treated for minor smoke inhalation in a fire that destroyed her home Monday night. Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says heavy fire was showing from the entire mobile home at 1005 South 22nd Street upon their arrival. Both occupants were out, but one of them had sustained smoke inhalation. Tammy Wood was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO