ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ttv0P_0hOmqtv900

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy's was also served or sold at other businesses.

The CDC said one person was also sickened in Indiana. A message was left with Wendy's about lettuce on sandwiches in that state.

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine sold in grocery stores is linked to the E. coli outbreak. The agency also said it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy's or not to eat romaine lettuce.

Wendy's says lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches. The company said it is cooperating with the CDC.

"As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality," Wendy's said in a statement.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS San Francisco

Don't eat Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine, group warns

Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has sickened 37 people, hospitalizing 10.The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach until the fast-food chain can confirm the source of the pathogen and details how it plans to address the problem. "E. coli can be especially harmful to young children, infants, older persons and those with a compromised immune system," James Rogers, CR's director of food safety and testing, said Monday in a statement. "The goal is...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mysterious illness infecting dogs in Michigan

A mysterious illness is infecting dogs in Michigan and some cases appear to be deadly. It is a parvovirus-like illness, causing vomiting and bloody stools.Parvovirus is highly contagious for dogs and is common in Michigan. A vaccine is available, and the virus is not contagious to other animals or people.Otsego County has seen more than 30 deaths from the illness, Melissa FitzGerald, director of Otsego County Animal Control and shelter told CBS News. Clare County has had at least 10 deaths, and Ostego County has had about 10, but Fitzgerald said there could be more.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Ohio Health
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
klcc.org

Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Cdc#E Coli#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Safety#General Health
CBS Chicago

Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
INDIANA STATE
abc12.com

Wendy's a possible source of E. coli outbreak in Michigan, investigators say

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials say 43 people in Michigan have confirmed E. coli infections related to a growing outbreak across the state, which may be related to Wendy's restaurants. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the illnesses have affected people age 6 to 94 living...
TheHorse.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CARB expected to ban new gas car sales by 2035 with upcoming vote

SACRAMENTO -- California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.The California Air Resources Board will vote on the measure Thursday afternoon, board member Daniel Sperling told CNN.Sperling added he was "99.9%" confident the measure would pass. If it does, it would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It also could have major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is."This is monumental," Sperling said. "This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CDCR: Medical data on California prison visitors, staff, inmates exposed

SACRAMENTO — California corrections officials said Monday that there has been a potential exposure of medical information for employees and visitors who were tested for the coronavirus, although they have not found any improper use despite the data breach.The data was for people who were tested for COVID-19 in the department between June 2020 and last January.The testing data did not include inmates, but the resulting investigation uncovered the potential release of mental health and financial information for some inmates going back to 2008.The department's Mental Health Service Delivery System includes inmates' names and treatment information. A system that tracks inmates' financial accounts also may have been breached, and drivers' license and Social Security numbers for parolees in substance use disorder treatment programs may have also been exposed.Investigators found in June that "someone or something entered the system without permission," but said there is no indication anyone viewed or copied the information.Officials said they are notifying those potentially exposed now that the investigation is completed. It also set up toll-free information numbers and posted information online.The problem was limited to one computer system and officials don't know who was responsible. They have switched to a new system with more security controls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Power utility being sued over equipment possibly sparking deadly NorCal wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER (CBS SF/AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month by one of California's deadliest wildfires this year sued a public utility Monday, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze.The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims the McKinney Fire started when PacifiCorp's "utility infrastructure contacted, or caused sparks to contact, vegetation surrounding the equipment" on July 29 in Siskyou County near the Oregon border.State fire officials haven't yet determined the cause of blaze, which has killed four people, destroyed 185 structures and scorched nearly 94 square miles (243 square km) of forest. The...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy