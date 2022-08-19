Read full article on original website
Fire at Casper Landfill
Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
oilcity.news
Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
Casper Firefighter Travis Stuart Promoted To Captain After 2 Decades of Service
When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired as the captain of the Casper Fire-EMS department, he left some mighty boots to fill. While Casper's firefighters all have the experience and ability to lead their brethren through burning embers, there was one man in particular who was cut out for the job. Travis...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting comments on proposed changes to hunting, sage grouse regulations
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it had opened a public comment period regarding proposed modifications to some hunting and sage grouse regulations in the state. Proposed changes to hunting regulations relate to House Enrolled Act 10, a bill Governor Mark Gordon signed...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mustard Seed creates stylish new home base in Casper’s downtown core
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mustard Seed might have been one of Casper’s unintentionally hidden gems at their previous location inside a former bar in the historic Hotel Virginia on 2nd and Market. Although their new downtown location at 117 E. 2nd St. is just a few blocks away...
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
oilcity.news
Vice Mayor Freel to leave council at end of August due to move out of the city
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Vice Mayor Steve Freel will be vacating his Ward III seat on the Casper City Council at the end of August. Freel made the announcement at the regular Visit Casper meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Freel told Oil City he is following through on an opportunity...
oilcity.news
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
Close to Home: Casper Firefighter Thanks Colleagues Who Put Out Fire Near His Home While He Was Away
The fire was mere feet away from his backyard. The grassfire that took place on Thursday, August 10 near the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper could have been a lot worse. Luckily, it was put out by firefighters before it could spread to any of the surrounding homes or businesses.
oilcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
Town of Evansville Hosting ‘Movie in the Park,’ Featuring ‘The Jungle Book’
In life, if we've learned anything it's that you've got to accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives. And one of the huge positives of the Town of Evansville is how community-minded they are. For proof of this, look no further than the upcoming 'Movie in the Park' event happening...
Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays
Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking. We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!
