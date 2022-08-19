ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays

Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking. We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!
