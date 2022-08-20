ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung's new partnership with Meta is a deal with the devil

By Jerry Hildenbrand
 4 days ago

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 look like they are great phones. I'm not a big fan of foldable phones, but even I think the Z Flip 4 is probably the "funnest" phone we've ever seen, and completely understand its appeal. But there is one thing in particular about both of them that bothers me: Samsung's new partnership with Meta.

You probably have no idea this is a thing, but at the very end of the Unpacked event , I noticed a slide on the big screen that shows Samsung's official partners. We see that a lot from every phone company when they release a new product, so it's not surprising. What did surprise me was seeing Meta there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZWcS_0hOmmQo000

(Image credit: YouTube)

We reached out to both Samsung and Meta, and confirmed that there is indeed a special/new partnership between the two with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 . On the consumer-facing side, it's a way to use the Flexcam mode — where you fold the phone in a way that acts as a kickstand to use the cameras — in Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp .

The consumer side isn't what causes me concern, though. It's cool that you can do this from day one with Meta's apps, but it also means that Meta could have access to more of your data than it normally would because it's one of those partners that Samsung can share data with.

"Could" is the key word for now. There is no way of knowing what sort of data is being shared with Meta, or if it's more than the company already collects from everyone who uses Instagram or WhatsApp. But knowing it's possible is worrisome — Samsung will sell a bunch of foldables in 2022 - 2023 and the last thing Meta needs is more data from every one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmACY_0hOmmQo000

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Partnerships and data sharing is a concern all around. All companies want our data because they can make money with it, one way or another, but some companies have a good track record when it comes to using it. Samsung is one of those companies.

When you first set up a Samsung phone, you're asked to agree with a couple different Samsung policies that you almost certainly didn't bother to read. What they say, in a nutshell, is that Samsung will collect some of your data, while other things are hands off (things like health data or religion or sexual orientation), but it promises to take good care of it. It can use this data to make it's phones, apps, and services better, and it can share some of your data with partners that it trusts.

I trust Samsung to keep its part of the bargain the same way I trust Apple, Microsoft, and even Google. These companies collect data and only use it in ways that we have agreed with.

The same can't be said about Meta, whose violations of public trust are both legendary, and too many to list. Remember, this company allowed others to interfere with U.S. elections in exchange for money. I don't care which side of the political aisle you are on, you have to agree that Facebook has no business being involved. It used our supposedly private user data to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEHqv_0hOmmQo000

(Image credit: Samsung Unpacked August 2022)

Now Samsung, a company we can trust (as far as you can trust any tech company, anyway) is giving the impression that it trusts Meta. Maybe it doesn't and the company knows that there is a possibility that Meta would abuse our data, but having it as a partner implies that trust.

Having Instagram and other assorted Meta applications pre-installed in the operating system gives them a higher level of permissions. Even if you uninstall them, those important bits that are baked in to the OS stay behind.

I know that, to a lot of people, I sound like a cranky old man who should wear a tinfoil hat and that you have nothing to hide. I also know this is one of the times I am right, and the collection and abuse of our private data is a terrible problem. You don't have to care, but allow others to care on your behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhTgu_0hOmmQo000

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I'm definitely not saying you shouldn't buy a Flip 4 or a Fold 4, because either is probably one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. I'm just reminding everyone that Meta can not be trusted because it has shown us over and over again that it shouldn't be trusted with our personal data.

Perhaps the company is trying to right itself, and moving forward we won't see scandal after scandal when it comes to privacy. If so, we can likewise change our level of trust. Hopefully, the concerns here are all unwarranted because Samsung will make sure Meta can't abuse our data.

Until then, please know what you're getting yourself into.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Brian Chesnut
2d ago

if that's the case we won't be buying Samsung phones any longer. we buy 4-5 a year

ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
techeblog.com

Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
The Independent

Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
NFL
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
Android Central

Android Central

