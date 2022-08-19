ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law

Absentee voters sign in at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American) The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
newsfromthestates.com

Advocates say constitutional change targets pollution regs, greenhouse gas reduction plan

House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee Meeting on Tuesday, June 9. (Capital-Star Screen Capture). Environmental activists and advocates say that part of a proposed constitutional amendment package could roll back environmental protection regulations, pollution reduction efforts, and initiatives aimed at combating climate change in Pennsylvania. Language allowing lawmakers to disapprove...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Hopkins
newsfromthestates.com

Kelley calls Michigan GOP leaders ‘globalists’ who don’t back ‘Republican agenda’

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) With the Michigan Republican convention just days away, former GOP gubernatorial candidates continue to lob criticism at a Michigan Republican Party facing infighting — including Ryan Kelley, who on Saturday called for an overhaul of the state’s GOP leadership and said he’s considering a bid for party chair.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit to block the transfer of incarcerated juveniles at the Bridge City Center for Youth to an adult facility, Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) Attorneys for youth incarcerated in Jefferson Parish and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The new Pa. budget helped. Let’s keep supporting long-term care | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Voting Registration#Legislature#Election State#Lawsuits#Politics State#Data#House
newsfromthestates.com

Should Republicans be cautious about the future?

The GOP slate for statewide offices from the state convention - left to right, Diego Morales, Tera Klutz and Daniel Elliott. (Indiana Republican Party photo) Given its utter dominance of statewide and local political offices, it would seem a bit deranged to assert that Republicans in Indiana are in trouble and the Democrats are poised to end its decade-long losing streak in the Hoosier state.
newsfromthestates.com

GOP candidates who snub mainstream media are turning their backs on voters

Most Republican candidates for statewide and federal office skipped The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at this year's Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Out of 15 candidates for statewide and federal office who spoke at the Iowa State Fair, the one remark from a politician that...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Schools hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives

As students prepare to return to school, districts are offering bonuses and pay raises to attract and retain much needed teachers and school staff. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Interactive overdose map visualizes evolving public health crisis

Homicides or car accidents, communities across Milwaukee County have endured worsening waves of drug overdose deaths. Last year 644 people died of a drug-related cause in the county, eclipsing the 544 lives lost in 2020. Over the last decade, drug overdose deaths have steadily increased with records set year after year. It’s a crisis which is becoming more complex and more lethal, and continues to evolve.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access

Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

AZ teachers can apply for $600 grants for classroom projects

As the new school year kicks off, the Arizona Department of Education announced a funding opportunity for public school teachers to get classroom resources. Starting Monday, teachers can submit project proposals to a nonprofit crowdfunding platform called DonorsChoose for an opportunity to get up to $600 to be used on classroom resources that support their students.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy