Governor’s race: Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to flaws in Kansas’ foster care system
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law
Absentee voters sign in at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American) The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement.
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
A voter is seen at a polling location in Parker on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau's downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for U.S. House is on track to...
Advocates say constitutional change targets pollution regs, greenhouse gas reduction plan
House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee Meeting on Tuesday, June 9. (Capital-Star Screen Capture). Environmental activists and advocates say that part of a proposed constitutional amendment package could roll back environmental protection regulations, pollution reduction efforts, and initiatives aimed at combating climate change in Pennsylvania. Language allowing lawmakers to disapprove...
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
Attempt to police campaign ads, prosecute Attorney General Stein is absurd and unconstitutional
Just about all of us have read those news stories that periodically circulate about the dumbest laws found in our nation’s various statute books. You know, like the ones that say it’s illegal to honk your horn near a sandwich shop after 9:00 p.m. or that it’s illegal to swear in public, or raise pet rats.
Kelley calls Michigan GOP leaders ‘globalists’ who don’t back ‘Republican agenda’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) With the Michigan Republican convention just days away, former GOP gubernatorial candidates continue to lob criticism at a Michigan Republican Party facing infighting — including Ryan Kelley, who on Saturday called for an overhaul of the state’s GOP leadership and said he’s considering a bid for party chair.
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
Under state law, challenges to the Secretary of State's certification are brought through the courts within ten days of the certification being issued (Uriel Sinai/Getty Images). In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late...
Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola
The ACLU has filed a lawsuit to block the transfer of incarcerated juveniles at the Bridge City Center for Youth to an adult facility, Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) Attorneys for youth incarcerated in Jefferson Parish and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit...
The new Pa. budget helped. Let’s keep supporting long-term care | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
Should Republicans be cautious about the future?
The GOP slate for statewide offices from the state convention - left to right, Diego Morales, Tera Klutz and Daniel Elliott. (Indiana Republican Party photo) Given its utter dominance of statewide and local political offices, it would seem a bit deranged to assert that Republicans in Indiana are in trouble and the Democrats are poised to end its decade-long losing streak in the Hoosier state.
GOP candidates who snub mainstream media are turning their backs on voters
Most Republican candidates for statewide and federal office skipped The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at this year's Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Out of 15 candidates for statewide and federal office who spoke at the Iowa State Fair, the one remark from a politician that...
UNLV study traces links between unaffordable housing and child mistreatment
“It’s the same, old boring reason we see in regards to all our other social problems, there’s not a (political) will.” (Photo by Ronda Churchill) A single mother in Nevada makes $10.50 per hour on minimum wage, or about $21,840.00 a year if she works full time.
Schools hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
As students prepare to return to school, districts are offering bonuses and pay raises to attract and retain much needed teachers and school staff. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses...
Interactive overdose map visualizes evolving public health crisis
Homicides or car accidents, communities across Milwaukee County have endured worsening waves of drug overdose deaths. Last year 644 people died of a drug-related cause in the county, eclipsing the 544 lives lost in 2020. Over the last decade, drug overdose deaths have steadily increased with records set year after year. It’s a crisis which is becoming more complex and more lethal, and continues to evolve.
Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access
Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
Former House Speaker Glen Casada and aide indicted on bribery, kickback charges
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House Glen Casada, center, leaves the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Nashville after being arraigned on 20 counts of conspiracy. Casada is flanked by attorneys Ed Yarbrough, left, and Jonathan Farmer. (Photo: John Partipilo) Former Tennessee House Speaker Rep. Glen Casada and his chief...
AZ teachers can apply for $600 grants for classroom projects
As the new school year kicks off, the Arizona Department of Education announced a funding opportunity for public school teachers to get classroom resources. Starting Monday, teachers can submit project proposals to a nonprofit crowdfunding platform called DonorsChoose for an opportunity to get up to $600 to be used on classroom resources that support their students.
