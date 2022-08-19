Read full article on original website
Largest wildfire in state history reaches 100% containment
There hasn’t been any fire activity or heat detected in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in over a month. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) After burning 341,735 acres of land, the largest wildfire ever recorded in New Mexico’s history is fully contained. Officials announced on Sunday...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
Exhaust from Georgia Renewable Power's wood-burning biomass plant in Madison County prompted state legislators to pass a law in 2021 against burning railroad ties to generate electricity. Georgia Recorder file photo. A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to...
Logging after NM wildfires could help forests but won’t likely happen for months, if at all
Trees and stumps burned from the Black Fire stand further apart from each other in the Gila National forest on July 28, 2022 due to past logging operations in the area. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) There’s a potential boost for New Mexico’s economy and forests through logging,...
Dominion opposes performance guarantee for wind farm and more Va. headlines
• Dominion wants state regulators to get rid of a ratepayer protection known as a performance guarantee that was included in the State Corporation Commission’s recent approval of the utility’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm off Virginia Beach.—Associated Press. • Gasoline prices in Virginia...
Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact
Some Michigan residents and officials are encouraged about an effort that is expected to coordinate train service connecting the southeastern and northern regions of the state. A northern Michigan rail development plan would include cities such as Ann Arbor, Cadillac, Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, Traverse City, Petoskey and a potential route...
There’s a housing crisis in northeast Minnesota, too; here’s what to do about it
The home mortgage tax exemption has been the great engine of middle class prosperity for the past 70 years, but we’re facing a housing shortage that is hurting economic growth and keeping families from enjoying that same prosperity. Here are some initiatives for increasing the housing stock in regions...
To encourage more young fishermen, look to farm programs as models, new study argues
Fishing boats, seen here on Feb. 23, 2018, are reflected in the water at Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor. There are too few resources to help younger Alaskans enter and thrive in the commercial fishing industry, a new study says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Young Alaskans seeking to break into...
Socioeconomic status should not determine access to health care in America | Opinion
As a public health equity intern and an African-American woman, I wanted to express my agreement with the findings expressed in Sara Wilson’s Colorado Newsline article “High Costs, Systemic Racism Plagues Health Care, Colorado Survey Finds.”. Black and Indigenous Americans and people of color in the United States...
Pa.’s Latino voters won’t be taken for granted this campaign season | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Carol Martinez makes and sells pupusas with her mother, Helen, next to a soccer game at Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis on 7/31/22 (Pittsburgh City Paper photo by Nate Smallwood). Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. The data are clear: Latino voters were critical to President Joe Biden’s victory over...
Inuit Circumpolar Council gets new Alaska president and vice president
The Inuit Circumpolar Council represents Inuit people in Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia. (Graphic provided by Inuit Circumpolar Council) The Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Alaska branch has new leadership, the organization announced on Tuesday. Marie KasaNnaaluk Greene, a former chief executive of NANA Regional Corp., is the new president, and...
A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government
Larry Hogan’s upset victory in the 2014 gubernatorial election didn’t just stun Anthony Brown, the perceived frontrunner in the race. It also derailed the plans of countless Democratic policy wonks and political operatives who anticipated landing plum positions with Brown in his expected administration. Hogan did wind up...
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
A voter is seen at a polling location in Parker on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit...
Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau's downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for U.S. House is on track to...
Minnesota election administration explained: post-election checks
A poll worker at Martin Luther King Center in St. Paul on Election Day 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?” Part 2, “Who can vote in Minnesota?” Part 3: “How and why polling places are computerized.” Part 4: “How absentee voting works.” Part 5: “Reconciliation.”
Education experts anticipate slow recovery as school year kicks off
According to one COVID learning loss calculator, students in three Maryland counties suffered the greatest setbacks. Getty Images photo. As a new school year is about to begin, many educators still are trying to recoup some of the learning time lost during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Education officials expect students to make some gains this year, but say it will take more time to get students caught up.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) Queen of Virginia, one...
Here’s how your state legislator voted on environmental issues this year
Maine Conservation Voters on Tuesday released its legislative scorecard for 2022, calling this year’s session “a banner year for Maine’s environment, climate and democracy” but acknowledging that “in the same moment, much of what we value is at risk.”. The group scored how Maine lawmakers...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
The League of Women Voters urged 2020 voters to register and vote for the candidates of their choice, whether at the polls on Election Day, in early voting, or by mail-in ballot. The league opposes Republican-sponsored bills to curtail methods of voting. Credit: League of Women Voters of Florida. Following...
School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of...
