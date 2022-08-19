ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Largest wildfire in state history reaches 100% containment

There hasn’t been any fire activity or heat detected in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in over a month. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) After burning 341,735 acres of land, the largest wildfire ever recorded in New Mexico’s history is fully contained. Officials announced on Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy

Exhaust from Georgia Renewable Power's wood-burning biomass plant in Madison County prompted state legislators to pass a law in 2021 against burning railroad ties to generate electricity. Georgia Recorder file photo. A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Dominion opposes performance guarantee for wind farm and more Va. headlines

• Dominion wants state regulators to get rid of a ratepayer protection known as a performance guarantee that was included in the State Corporation Commission’s recent approval of the utility’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm off Virginia Beach.—Associated Press. • Gasoline prices in Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Reservoir#Harmful Algal Blooms#Drinking Water
newsfromthestates.com

Inuit Circumpolar Council gets new Alaska president and vice president

The Inuit Circumpolar Council represents Inuit people in Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia. (Graphic provided by Inuit Circumpolar Council) The Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Alaska branch has new leadership, the organization announced on Tuesday. Marie KasaNnaaluk Greene, a former chief executive of NANA Regional Corp., is the new president, and...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government

Larry Hogan’s upset victory in the 2014 gubernatorial election didn’t just stun Anthony Brown, the perceived frontrunner in the race. It also derailed the plans of countless Democratic policy wonks and political operatives who anticipated landing plum positions with Brown in his expected administration. Hogan did wind up...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
newsfromthestates.com

Your check’s in the mail

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota election administration explained: post-election checks

A poll worker at Martin Luther King Center in St. Paul on Election Day 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?” Part 2, “Who can vote in Minnesota?” Part 3: “How and why polling places are computerized.” Part 4: “How absentee voting works.” Part 5: “Reconciliation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Education experts anticipate slow recovery as school year kicks off

According to one COVID learning loss calculator, students in three Maryland counties suffered the greatest setbacks. Getty Images photo. As a new school year is about to begin, many educators still are trying to recoup some of the learning time lost during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Education officials expect students to make some gains this year, but say it will take more time to get students caught up.
newsfromthestates.com

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) Queen of Virginia, one...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Here’s how your state legislator voted on environmental issues this year

Maine Conservation Voters on Tuesday released its legislative scorecard for 2022, calling this year’s session “a banner year for Maine’s environment, climate and democracy” but acknowledging that “in the same moment, much of what we value is at risk.”. The group scored how Maine lawmakers...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy