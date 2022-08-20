ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
KTUL

Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City

PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
News On 6

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
KTUL

51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two shot while riding their bikes Saturday, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say someone shot two people near East Apache Street and North St. Louis Avenue while they were riding their bikes on Saturday. TPD Lieutenant Shawn Kite said they responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Kite said both victims were taken to the...
news9.com

City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall

Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
cherokeephoenix.org

Hay shortage sparks relief program from Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – In the Tribal Council’s Resource Committee meeting Aug. 15, Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported on the tribe’s efforts to aid cattle ranchers during an ongoing drought. The “Relief for Ranchers” program closed on Aug. 15 and applications are currently being processed....
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
KTUL

Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
