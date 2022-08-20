Read full article on original website
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Tulsa to present grant
U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg came to Tulsa to meet with Mayor G.T. Bynum and state leaders to talk about infrastructure projects
KTUL
Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
News On 6
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
Protest held outside local artist’s studio over ‘inappropriate behavior’
TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen people gathered outside a local artist’s studio to protest what they said is, “inappropriate behavior” on Saturday. People held signs and voiced their opinions about Scott Taylor. One protestor said they wanted Tulsa to be a safe space for...
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
KTUL
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
ktxs.com
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
Two shot while riding their bikes Saturday, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say someone shot two people near East Apache Street and North St. Louis Avenue while they were riding their bikes on Saturday. TPD Lieutenant Shawn Kite said they responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Kite said both victims were taken to the...
OHP: 14-year-old was driving car that struck Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has revealed new information about the crash that killed an Osage County Deputy last week. The crash happened at the intersection of US-60 and OK-18, near Burbank in Osage County last Friday. Troopers say a Lexus driven...
news9.com
City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall
Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
cherokeephoenix.org
Hay shortage sparks relief program from Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – In the Tribal Council’s Resource Committee meeting Aug. 15, Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported on the tribe’s efforts to aid cattle ranchers during an ongoing drought. The “Relief for Ranchers” program closed on Aug. 15 and applications are currently being processed....
Swan Brother’s Dairy is fighting to stay open due to inflation, drought issues
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A beloved local dairy farm in Claremore is struggling to stay open. Swan Brother’s Dairy said they’ve faced hurdle after hurdle, which has hit them hard financially. The biggest hurdle was last year, when they had to stop selling their raw milk because of...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
Resident raises concerns about raccoons in his neighborhood
A man in Tulsa tells 2 News some new, unfriendly neighbors are destroying his neighborhood and even threatening his family pet.
KTUL
Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
