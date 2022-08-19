Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO