Michigan State

Kelley calls Michigan GOP leaders ‘globalists’ who don’t back ‘Republican agenda’

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) With the Michigan Republican convention just days away, former GOP gubernatorial candidates continue to lob criticism at a Michigan Republican Party facing infighting — including Ryan Kelley, who on Saturday called for an overhaul of the state’s GOP leadership and said he’s considering a bid for party chair.
Should Republicans be cautious about the future?

The GOP slate for statewide offices from the state convention - left to right, Diego Morales, Tera Klutz and Daniel Elliott. (Indiana Republican Party photo) Given its utter dominance of statewide and local political offices, it would seem a bit deranged to assert that Republicans in Indiana are in trouble and the Democrats are poised to end its decade-long losing streak in the Hoosier state.
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law

Absentee voters sign in at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American) The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement.
GOP candidates who snub mainstream media are turning their backs on voters

Most Republican candidates for statewide and federal office skipped The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at this year's Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Out of 15 candidates for statewide and federal office who spoke at the Iowa State Fair, the one remark from a politician that...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access

Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
Interactive overdose map visualizes evolving public health crisis

Homicides or car accidents, communities across Milwaukee County have endured worsening waves of drug overdose deaths. Last year 644 people died of a drug-related cause in the county, eclipsing the 544 lives lost in 2020. Over the last decade, drug overdose deaths have steadily increased with records set year after year. It’s a crisis which is becoming more complex and more lethal, and continues to evolve.
John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues

[Editor’s note: In case you missed it, NC Policy Watch editorial cartoonist John Cole crafted an insightful bonus cartoon this week that neatly sums up the maddening state of affairs at the North Carolina General Assembly, where the excuses for not expanding the state’s Medicaid program to provide coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians continue to proliferate.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

Students getting their l lunch at a primary school in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to.
The new Pa. budget helped. Let’s keep supporting long-term care | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) Queen of Virginia, one...
Advocates say constitutional change targets pollution regs, greenhouse gas reduction plan

House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee Meeting on Tuesday, June 9. (Capital-Star Screen Capture). Environmental activists and advocates say that part of a proposed constitutional amendment package could roll back environmental protection regulations, pollution reduction efforts, and initiatives aimed at combating climate change in Pennsylvania. Language allowing lawmakers to disapprove...
Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit to block the transfer of incarcerated juveniles at the Bridge City Center for Youth to an adult facility, Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) Attorneys for youth incarcerated in Jefferson Parish and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver's license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
