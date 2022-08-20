ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanwood, NJ

New Arthur L. Johnson High School leadership appointed

CLARK, NJ — At the special Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School principal and assistant principal were appointed. Tara Oliveira will be the ALJ principal. A member of the ALJ Class of 2000, Oliveira pursued her postsecondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., where she earned a bachelor's degree in English, a master's degree in technology education and a master's degree in educational leadership.
Summit Police Department Youth Academy finishes 16th season

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department has completed the 16th season of its Youth Academy, a program designed to provide area youths with an opportunity to understand the role of the police officer in the community. Fifty-nine cadets graduated from the 2022 Youth Academy during two ceremonies that were attended by family members, Mayor Nora Radest, Police Chief Steven Zagorski and members of Common Council.
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now

Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule

Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Mayor’s wife, town marshal square off at the church

MONTVALE—This week 125 years ago, Montvale’s first lady faced down the town marshal. He threatened to take her church organ; she threatened to shoot him. Here is that story. The former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (the Old Stone Church) at the corner of Grand Avenue and Woodland Road...
37-Year WBGO Host Dead at 75

Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday. Bourne was on the air at WBGO from 1984 to 2022. He retired earlier this year. This week, WBGO remembers Michael’s incredible contributions to the station through playing some of the artists and songs he cherished. The Take Five celebrating Michael’s retirement in January has been republished on WBGO.org. And this Saturday 6-8am WBGO will air a special two hour Blues Break celebration of Michael on 88.3FM.
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
